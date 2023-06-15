On a night when the Scarsdale Village Board was discussing what to keep, add or subtract from the noise ordinances in the village code to make the quality of life better for residents, two other closely related discussions about pickleball and work being done by Con Edison were also on the docket at a work session and business meeting Tuesday, June 13.
While pickleball is a potential issue in the future, Con Ed’s replacement of gas lines in Scarsdale is a problem now. Michael Smith, a senior specialist and project manager for work in Scarsdale, addressed the trustees, answered questions and announced a new web page specifically for Scarsdale (https://bit.ly/43UEUHW) to improve communication and relations with residents.
Smith said Con Ed is changing some of the plan from six months ago to make the project go a little faster and have “less impact to the community.” Some of the alternate routes have been changed to ease congestion.
The web page has “real time” updates on detours, an FAQ, project details and maps, and a contact email for questions and complaints. There will also be sandwich boards throughout the village with updates, a QR code and the website link for the project that Smith hopes could be done by the end of this year with an “aggressive schedule,” though he said it could be weeks or months into 2024.
Armed with questions from impacted Fox Meadow and Greenacres residents, trustees Jeremy Gans and Dara Gruenberg grilled Smith, as did Mayor Justin Arest, who asked why the work wasn’t being done on Post Road. Smith said it’s because the existing infrastructure is on Fox Meadow Road and “follows a path down Paddington to Brite and ultimately to Crane and Church.”
“We have to tie into that infrastructure in order to abandon it,” Smith said. “If we were to use alternative routes, such as Route 22 or any other route adjacent to where we are, the amount of footage [needed] to tie into that existing infrastructure would increase. And it would also render different facilities along the route obsolete …”
Arest asked why the work was being done, now that the future of natural gas in New York State is in flux. He didn’t understand why they were “bothering our residents this way and causing this inconvenience” with road closures, noise, construction messes and people unable to access and enjoy their own property easily for long stretches of time.
Gruenberg asked why the project has “exploded” into larger stretches instead of being “more contained” and then moving along to the next spot as was originally planned. Smith said it was being done that way to meet the December 2023 goal, so there are two excavation crews working at once starting in opposite directions. Gruenberg responded that living in Fox Meadow, which she does, is like a “choose your own adventure” when work is being done. She urged better notifications of work, including when it’s not on a regular Monday-Friday schedule and hours.
Smith said residents have “100% access” to their streets and driveways at all times — same for deliveries and services — but it can take five to 10 minutes to move equipment and cover holes. Smith said the contractors would communicate better with residents as well.
Gans said property damage has been an issue, but Smith said there is only one case that has not been settled due to the large claim of damages. Tire and wheel damage from driving on the roads is also covered. Smith said the crews will do a better job of sweeping pavement pebbles off streets.
Smith said milling has started in some areas and permanent repaving is also on the horizon for this week and next. They are waiting for large stretches to be ready for paving to be more efficient and Con Ed has also been working with the village on curbs and sunken sewers before paving.
Residents had a chance to make comments and ask questions as well. Andrew Seresky, who lives on Walworth Avenue, called the last year and a half “absolute torture.” But like many others, he said the workers are friendly and helpful. He wants to see Walworth repaved because it “still looks like a minefield.”
Lauren Kitain of Butler Road said dump trucks are idling “all day” and the work gets worse when there are water main breaks due to jackhammering. She wonders why the village isn’t looking at replacing the water mains.
Smith said he is happy to “meet with each resident individually to discuss their specific concerns.”
After everyone put Smith through the ringer, Arest said, “So what I will say is I don't think you've necessarily improved anyone's quality of life or made a lot of people feel better. But I do respect that you came here and answered all the questions, and obviously we’ll do this again, if needed, to just try to get the information. But I very much hope that the efforts you've spoken of and the new website and an understanding for how frustrated the residents of Scarsdale are, will make a difference going forward. And we will hold you to that, but I think you understand that and you'll take it seriously.”
Pickleball in a pickle
After some initial discussion about the previously approved and budgeted pickleball courts at Crossway, it was revealed that the board and the recreation department were seeking an alternative option as the cost estimate came in $200,000 over the $400,000 initial price tag for the project.
The backup option that got tossed around was converting the all-weather tennis courts at Crossway to pickleball courts, converting each court into two pickleball courts for a total of six. This would also mean moving up planned maintenance of a depression in the southeastern side and putting up AcoustiFence on three sides for “sound remediation” for the bargain price of only $117,000 to $126,000.
Parks and rec superintendent Brian Gray estimated it would take six to eight weeks to receive the fencing once it’s ordered and a week to install.
It was later suggested this be a pilot program to gauge just how noisy the new sport would be in relation to the nearby houses, and then assess how much it impacts the regular tennis court availability in the village. Currently there is limited access to the Scarsdale high and middle school courts during the school year.
Both Gray and assistant superintendent Bob Kaczmarek shot down the notion of using tape on any courts as it doesn’t last and becomes a tripping hazard.
“We know we need to redo these courts, so the question is, rather than moving forward with the original plan, we could save considerable money and do a true bona fide pilot, where we can also collect more data, still doing AcoustiFence as proposed, still meeting the demand of our residents, who have asked for pickleball,” Mayor Justin Arest said. “I think it's a viable option.”
Trustee Ken Mazer said the noise and parking/traffic concerns that neighbors have resonates with him and he’d like to see an end date, should there be a pilot program, so it can be properly assessed.
Trustee Karen Brew wants to see pickleball move forward for the senior population. “We focus a lot on our youth and on different segments of the population, and seniors and the older segment of the population is very into pickleball,” Brew said. “It’s a social thing for them and it’s an activity for them and I feel like it would be great for us as a community to do something in support of their desires to be able to play.”
Gray said the department started offering pickleball in 2021 and “about” 200 people signed up for free passes. The next year the village sold 469, and since March of this year there have been 542 sold in the village, which doesn’t have a proper, official facility for the sport. He said it was $90,000 in revenue and that the demand is “growing.”
Trustee Gruenberg wanted more information on the impact on tennis players and leagues, but the recreation department couldn’t provide any data without a testing phase.
Arest said he is meeting with the school district this week to discuss, among other things, the upcoming field study.
“One of the things I will bring up is … we have certain school courts that are accessible by different parking, not necessarily the same as the school,” he said. “Maybe we can increase the supply of courts that way for a short period of time while we're doing this pilot. I could be completely wrong, but it's worth a conversation.”
The West Quaker Ridge Neighborhood Association hired a consultant who specializes in pickleball — someone who is “pro pickleball” — who agreed the courts, even with sound fencing, are too close to houses. Alan Garfunkel, who has spoken out against the courts in the past, said the test phase is “doomed to failure” and that the village should expect to hear from the tennis enthusiasts.
Lori Garfunkel said she won’t be able to enjoy her backyard, which abuts Crossway. She felt Arest was saying that the neighbors “don’t count.”
Carl Finger called for “deeper analysis.”
Kaare Weber, who lives on Crossway, appreciated that the board was “considering other options,” but was dismayed to hear it was because of the higher cost than expected, not because of the potential disruption to the neighborhood.
“We know there will be maybe not intended consequences but anticipated consequences,” Weber said. “And we know it's not theory. And I don't know why it was my and our neighbors and our association’s responsibility to invest in a report. I would have hoped that Scarsdale and our village would have invested in this and taken the time to do that. But here we are. And so there is a national movement. Sure, it's a very popular sport, but, as a result, we know it's a problematic sport. And you don't have to go very far as I mentioned, previously, there are lawsuits across the country. There are neighbors pitted against neighbors, there are lines being painted over, pitting tennis players against pickleball players. We have to do better and we can do better. And I look to this board for that solution.”
When the Scarsdale Middle School courts were closed due to cracks and plant life growing through the cracks back in the early 1980s, Bob Harrison led a fundraising drive of $25,000 (there was also an additional $3 tennis permit surcharge for many years) to cover the cost of the project. He suggested the pickleball fans start raising money for the project like residents did for the turf field and lights at Scarsdale High School.
Harrison said the village should “respect the neighbors” and find another site.
Cliff Seltzer said the AcoustiFence works wonders and there are also new paddles that “dampen” the noise by 70%.
During public comment at the business meeting, where residents had the normal five minutes, not two minutes, several residents addressed and readdressed the board.
Jay Cannell, a lifelong Scarsdale resident, said he has “shock and dismay” that pickleball is on the table and he hasn’t received notice despite living “less than 100 yards from the proposed project,” though he gets a notice when a neighbor puts in a new bathroom. In addition to the noise issue, he expressed concern at the initial project’s plans to put a new surface where there is a known flooding issue.
Weber came back to say, “I and my neighbors are asking for the same respect and consideration that the board is asking of Con Ed. The only difference is that the village is proposing a permanent disturbance to the neighbors with regard to pickleball … You can't discuss the quality of life and revisiting the noise ordinance without acknowledging that the sound from pickleball is unacceptable.”
Weber warned the trustees to expect lawsuits. Harrison agreed that “legal action” is a given.
Arest closed the discussion by saying, “What I'm very concerned about for our community is becoming a community of ‘No.’ I have a lot of concerns in that regard. It seems as though everyone is in favor of something until it maybe directly impacts them and then there's a million reasons why it shouldn't happen. And that doesn't mean that people shouldn't come and express their concerns. Absolutely. It's everyone's right. But I think we have to look as a community about what we want to look like into the future, what we want to offer our residents, how we want to do that.”
Arest said the pilot is a temporary solution and that a lot of “additional work, communication [and] thoughtfulness” went into it.
“So when it comes to lawsuits about tennis courts, it’s a free country, go ahead, please,” he said.
