While on traffic enforcement detail on Chase Road Jan. 13, police saw a tan Toyota going in the opposite direction near Christie Place flashing its high beams. Police followed the car to the intersection of Chase and Crane roads where the driver, later identified as Thomas Chin, a foreign national from Hong Kong living in Rye, signaled too soon to make a left hand turn. Chin was pulled over and asked to provide proof of identity. Police noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and when asked if he’d been drinking, Chin said he’d had a single mixed drink two hours earlier. After submitting to a field sobriety test and an alco-sensor pre-screening, Chin was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he was charged with driving while intoxicated. He returns to court Jan. 29.
Bail jumper
Lloid Whea, 34, a Liberian national wanted in Scarsdale on a warrant for bail jumping, was picked up Jan. 18 in Staten Island by New York City police who had detained him for another offense in Staten Island. NYPD police brought Whea to Scarsdale police headquarters Jan. 19 where he was held in a cell. After processing, he was released with a new appearance ticket.
Was it vandalism?
A woman contacted police Jan. 14 to report that her car had been damaged, possibly by a blunt object, while parked for a few hours Jan. 13 in the Christie Place underground garage on East Parkway. She said she didn’t notice the damage until the next day. Police photographed the damage. The woman told police she doesn’t know of any reason why her car would have been purposefully damaged. With no witnesses or suspects, police closed the incident report.
Whoops
A Corell Road resident called police Jan. 14 to report someone in a small white car reportedly pulled into a driveway and then backed out, driving over the lawn and striking a lamppost. The homeowner said he learned of the incident from his neighbor. Police observed the damaged light post on the front lawn, but no further description of the car responsible for the damage was given.
Eyes on possible troublemakers
While on patrol Jan. 14 around 10 p.m., police noticed two men in their mid-20s wearing backpacks and dark clothing in Chase Park. When the men realized they were visible, they left the park and went to the southbound Metro-North train platform. They remained on the platform for a few moments, then headed up the stairs to the northwest corner of East Parkway and Popham Road where they got into a car of an Uber driver and left town.
Don’t park here
A Carthage Road resident reported a car parked in front of her house Jan. 15 for no apparent purpose and at random times. Police responded and saw a legally parked car. When the car owner showed up, he explained he works in the neighborhood as a personal care attendant for a man who was with him. No further action was taken.
Ex-roommate accused
Police responded to a Post Road residence Jan. 15 on a report of identity theft and petty larceny. A man at the house told police his former roommate stole a debit card from his wallet and used the card to make a $140 payment to a PayPal account. Police are investigating.
Big dog scares little dog?
A Johnson Road woman reported Jan. 17 that the day before, while her parents were walking their little dog, a big dog ran out of a house on Hamilton Road and attacked their dog. The caller later changed her story to say the big dog had not actually attacked her parents’ dog, but had only startled her parents. No injuries were reported. The caller requested the incident be documented.
Lost wallet reclaimed
The owner of a wallet accidentally dropped in DeCicco’s parking lot on East Parkway on Jan. 17 got lucky when a helpful person found it and turned it into the store service desk before notifying police. The store manager told police the wallet’s owner came in to get it.
Housemates squabble
Police responded to a group home on Post Road Jan. 17 on a report of an argument between housemates. Police spoke with the on-duty counselor who said while both parties were upset, nothing physical happened. The housemates were calmed and advised to stay away from each other for the remainder of the evening.
Hey, I drive OK
Responding to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Popham and Chase roads Jan. 18, police canvassed the area for a gray Toyota Corolla, which they found parked and unoccupied in front of a residence on Chateaux Circle. Police spoke to a woman walking up the stairs to her home, asked if she is the owner of the car and let her know of the complaint. She said it is her car and denied driving badly. No further action was taken.
Unlocked cars tossed
Just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 19 a Walworth Avenue resident reported seeing a man approximately 5’5” tall rummaging inside the caller’s mother’s unlocked car. The caller said the interior light of the car went on, illuminating the trespasser who left the scene in a beige, older model Honda Civic heading north to White Plains. The caller said nothing was missing. Around noon the same day, another Walworth Avenue resident reported her parked, unlocked car in her driveway had been rummaged through, but nothing was taken. Police are stepping up patrols in the neighborhood.
Traffic
A 39-year-old Scarsdale man was injured Jan. 13 when another driver sideswiped him and drove off as the man was helping his daughter into a car seat while parked on Heathcote Road by Old Post Road. The injured man said he was standing in the open driver’s side rear door of his Hyundai when the other car sideswiped him, causing the door to close on him. The other car did not stop and left the scene. The injured man was taken to White Plains Hospital. No description of the offending vehicle was given.
While in the crosswalk at the intersection of Old Post and Crane roads, a 43-year-old man standing upright and riding a motorized electric scooter was struck by a car making a left hand turn from Drake Road on to Post Road. No injuries were reported. Police advised the man that the DMV prohibits the use of motorized scooters on New York streets.
Two cars traveling north on East Parkway, one in front of the other, collided Jan. 16 by Crane Road where the road widened and one of the drivers, a 25-year-old woman in a 2015 Honda, made a U-turn heading south and was clipped by a car driven by a 30-year-old woman heading north in a 2006 Acura. No injuries were reported and information was exchanged.
Fire
A faulty boiler set off an alarm at a residence on Shawnee Road on Jan. 17. On arrival, the fire department found a light haze in the basement and determined the boiler to be the problem. The boiler was shut down and the home vented. The alarm was reset and the homeowner advised to call for service.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, was compiled from official information.
