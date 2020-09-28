Ann Scaglione always wanted to be an accountant. The profession clicked for her after taking an accounting class in high school where she fell in love with the order, rules and predefined outcomes the job provided.
After spending years in the private sector following her passion, she was flipping through the local newspaper and saw that a town nearby was hiring a fiscal services supervisor position. She thought to herself, “Why not?” and applied.
“Ever since then, I have loved municipal accounting,” said Scaglione. “I love the fact that it’s helping communities. I think local government is the most important level of government.”
After serving in the town of Orangetown for 10 years and as the comptroller for the city of Peekskill for six years, Scaglione, a Rockland County native, has decided to take her municipal accounting passion to southern Westchester to serve Scarsdale as its village treasurer, replacing longtime village treasurer Mary Lou McClure who is retiring.
“What attracted me to Scarsdale was a community where a lot of exciting things are happening,” said Scaglione. “I really feel like my professional experience could help Scarsdale get to the next level.”
A graduate of Pace University, Scaglione, 50, spent 13 years working in the private sector where she worked for companies like Coca-Cola and Tri-Seal International Inc., before making the jump to the public sector.
In 2004, she had her first stint in municipal accounting in the town of Orangetown, where a $65 million budget provided services to 45,000 residents.
In 2014, Scaglione became Peekskill’s comptroller and helped turn around the city’s finances. Peekskill, a city of 25,000 people with an annual budget of $61 million, had been hurting financially with a “dangerously low” unassigned and undesignated fund balance. Scaglione said she was “instrumental” in helping recover the city’s finances with conservative budgeting, which helped this year when COVID-19 hit municipal revenues.
“Thank God we had that five or six years of proper budgeting and conservative management because that led us into the current year with a nice comfortable fund balance, which we needed to tap into with COVID,” she said.
Like many municipalities across the country, Peekskill was not immune to the economic pain caused by the pandemic.
The city, which experienced decreases in all revenue sources as did many other municipalities, also took a 20% cut in the city’s $2.1 million in state aid.
Scaglione estimated the city had to work with a $1.6 million deficit and so she decided to use the healthy fund balance she had built up early in her tenure to fill the gap.
“It’s been wonderful to have that fund balance as a cushion,” she said. “To not only ease [Peekskill] through 2020, but to allow us to go into 2021 without cutting any employees or services.”
McClure, who has been Scarsdale’s treasurer for the past 16 years, had planned to retire effective April 9 but stayed in the job on a contractual basis to help the village navigate through the onset of the pandemic while the board searched for a viable candidate to fill the role.
A selection committee comprised of staff and village board members was formed in March to vet potential candidates to replace McClure.
Scaglione’s final interview took place Sept. 1.
Prior to Scaglione’s appointment, which was announced at the trustees meeting Sept. 22, village board members shared their appreciation for McClure’s service to Scarsdale. Sharing their stories of working with McClure, trustees cited her kindness and fact-based approach to municipal financing as key reasons why the village’s finances were so well managed.
“She really shows enormous dedication, professionalism, intelligence, she is a very strong crisis manager, and we are better as a village because of Mary Lou and all that she has done,” said Mayor Marc Samwick.
Trustee Justin Arest, who was appointed deputy mayor as of Sept. 18, said McClure would be remembered not only by the trustees, but by residents as well for her accessibility and kindness.
“I have not kept my admiration and appreciation for you a secret, especially recently, but I would be remiss if I did not thank you again and tell you how much you will be missed,” said Arest. “You’ve gone above and beyond … especially over the past year.”
Trustee Seth Ross shared a personal recollection of a time he had asked McClure a question about village expenditures and not only got a clear answer, but also an education on the facts and issues behind his question.
“I am a more knowledgeable trustee as a direct result of your willingness to go above and beyond what is asked of you to provide what you see as needed,” he said. “That is a very valuable trait in a public servant, and I am hoping that your very carefully chosen successor will share that trait.”
Scaglione was officially appointed on Sept. 22 and will start in her new position Oct. 5.
