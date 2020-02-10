An argument broke out Jan. 29 between an Innes Road woman and someone blocking her driveway as cars lined up on the street waiting for school to be dismissed. When the caller approached one car, the driver told her she was unable to move much, but it was enough for the woman to pull in. After receiving a 911 call, Scarsdale Police officers arrived and spoke with the second driver, who described the caller as agitated. Both parties agreed to leave it alone and the driver waiting in line to pick up her child said she’d be more careful not to block driveways going forward.
A Garth Road man reported Jan. 30 his former girlfriend keeps showing up at his residence and he’s afraid for his safety. He said five minutes earlier she came to his house even though he’d told her not to. He said she excessively calls and texts, and this time she came inside and threw two sets of keys to his house on the staircase. Police advised the man how to initiate an order of protection and also spoke with the woman, who lives in Port Chester. She told police she was returning the keys and doesn’t want anything to do with the man moving forward.
A Duck Pond Road homeowner described two suspicious men attempting to enter vehicles at 3 a.m. on Feb. 1. He said he saw them try to jump a fence at a construction site on Sherbrooke Road, but after failing to open or climb over the fence, they came on to his property where they attempted to open doors to cars parked in the driveway. The homeowner’s housekeeper pressed the lock button of her car’s remote, which made a beeping sound, sending the men running in different directions. Police were unable to locate the trespassers.
White Plains man surrenders
Armando E. Dominguez-Rendon, 26, from White Plains, turned himself into police Jan. 30 to answer a bench warrant for misdemeanor offenses. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket to return to court Feb. 19.
Stolen Jeep
On Jan. 30, an Avis Budget Group employee reported a 2019 red Jeep rented from its Scarsdale Avenue location was never returned and is 30 days overdue. The car was rented Dec. 28, due back Dec. 30. Avis tried notifying the renter by phone and U.S. mail to no avail. Police were unable to contact the renter by phone or email. The Jeep, valued at $30,000, is reported as stolen.
Where’s my phone?
A woman came into police headquarters Jan. 29 to report her iPhone 8, valued at $1,000, was stolen that day from a school building on Paddington Road. She believed the phone went missing during school hours. A deposition was completed and then the phone turned up.
Wallet found
A good Samaritan came to police headquarters Jan. 27 to turn over a wallet she found in her backyard on Rock Creek Lane. The wallet contained miscellaneous identification and debit cards. Police attempted locating the wallet’s owner but were unsuccessful. The wallet and its contents have been placed into safekeeping.
Pup’s fine
A concerned citizen called police Jan. 28 regarding the welfare of a dog on School Lane, saying the dog was left outside. Police went to the residence and found the dog wandering on the front lawn. The homeowner said she lets the dog out for fresh air and the dog is fine.
Traffic
A tractor-trailer with a 53-foot-long platform attempting to navigate a turn on Meadow Road struck a boulder on a property and promptly got stuck on Jan. 27. Vincent’s Towing dislodged the trailer with no damages.
A two-car accident occurred on Jan. 29 on Post Road near Mamaroneck Road when a 2006 Nissan traveling north on Post Road collided with a 2008 Honda traveling southbound attempting to make a left turn. No injuries were reported.
On Jan. 29 a two-car accident occurred on Wayside Lane near Church Lane when an Audi stopped for a red light was rear-ended by a Volkswagen traveling directly behind it. Both drivers are from Scarsdale. No injuries were reported.
An SUV traveling northbound on the Bronx River Parkway at Fenimore Road hit the center guardrail and a sedan traveling in front of it Jan. 29. The sedan driver sustained no injuries, but the SUV driver complained of shoulder pain. Traffic was blocked until a tow truck arrived on scene. The SUV driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The sedan drove off without incident.
A single-car accident was reported on the Hutchinson River Parkway at Weaver Street Jan. 29. The driver complained of neck and back pain and went to the hospital via Empress EMS. County police removed the car from the roadway.
On Jan. 30, a two-car accident occurred when a parked, occupied Mercedes-Benz in the Scarsdale High School parking lot was sideswiped by a Nissan. There was damage to the Mercedes-Benz, but no injuries were reported.
Fire
A stinky sewer smell was reported coming from the basement of the Kids’ BASE School on Mamaroneck Road Jan. 29. Con Ed and the Scarsdale Fire Department conducted an extensive search and learned a custodian recently cleaned up urine and vomit on the ground floor and dumped it into the sump pump, which is hooked up to the sanitary sewer. School personnel were advised a plumber should come and check both the pump and the sewer.
A leaking valve was discovered near a heating unit on a gas stove in a residential dwelling on Birchall Drive Jan. 31. The problem came to light when the stove would not turn on properly.
Units were dispatched to Elm Road Feb. 1 after a complaint of an odor of natural gas. A check of the backyard turned up a barbecue grill with a valve open, releasing gas.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, was compiled from official information.
