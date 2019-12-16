The village board of trustees unanimously approved a resolution Dec. 10 to enter into a professional services agreement with LAN Associates — an engineering firm based in Goshen, New York, — to design a comfort station next to the tennis courts at the Scarsdale Middle School on Mamaroneck Road.
The six tennis courts — which are owned and maintained by the village’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation — are used throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons. A portable toilet is currently being provided as a sanitary facility through a joint agreement between the village and the school district.
In September 2018, village staff distributed a request for proposals to eight qualified architectural and engineering firms. Four proposals were returned by the due date on Oct. 3. After a review of the proposals and interviews, LAN Associates was chosen with a budgeted study of $32,350, including $3,600 for on-site inspection costs. The eight firms the Scarsdale Village staff contacted were on a pre-qualified list from the New York State Education Department. According to board documents, $150,000 is being budgeted for the entire project.
Village Manager Steve Pappalardo said he didn’t believe LAN Associates was the lowest bidder for the project, but that the numbers “were competitive” among all the prequalified firms.
The village and school district collaboratively developed a concept for a Middle School comfort station that could also include a storage area for athletic equipment, a station for an attendant to verify court users’ permits from the recreation department and a covered area for use during inclement weather.
The Scarsdale Board of Education adopted a resolution Nov. 4 to continue its cooperation with the village for a plan to construct the comfort station. The school district owns the property where the proposed station will be built.
“Because a license agreement will be required between the school district and the village … this will come to us for a vote to approve such an agreement before construction can begin,” said Trustee Justin Arest before voting in favor of the resolution. “[That] will be another opportunity for us to review the results from the architectural and engineering services.”
Because the proposed comfort station will be built on school-owned land, the New York State Education Department requires an experienced engineering and architectural service to design the structure in accordance with the department’s standards.
“Any structures that are built on school district property have to go through [a] process which involves the New York State Education Department,” said Pappalardo at the trustees meeting.
Pappalardo said, because the village will use its own skilled laborers for the project, it is expected to come in under the budgeted $150,000.
“That balance of funding that we have for construction is going to pay for both labor and the materials,” said Pappalardo. “It will be less because the labor will be less.”
In LAN Associates’ RFP response, the firm wrote that they planned to engineer a single story, 450-square-foot seasonal restroom facility. The facility will be handicap accessible but not operational during the winter months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.