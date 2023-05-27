Village board members held a work session Tuesday, May 23, to discuss possible code changes to address the ongoing issue of noise in Scarsdale. Mayor Justin Arest began the meeting by declaring “We should have a public hearing on this and we can decide whether we want to pass it and approve it to go into law. We can decide if additional changes need to be made.” He emphasized the importance of carefully curating this new legislation, explaining that “whatever [the village] passes will be very careful so that our police department and enforcement officials have the tools and the support they need to evaluate and enforce the scope.” 

Noise ordinances are inherently complicated, as the issue of noise is “subjective.” According to Arest, “the only way to have no subjectivities is to go too far.” Arest said the board’s purpose is to create laws that “protect us, but also lay out standards that are more objective and qualitative.” 

