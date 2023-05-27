Village board members held a work session Tuesday, May 23, to discuss possible code changes to address the ongoing issue of noise in Scarsdale. Mayor Justin Arest began the meeting by declaring “We should have a public hearing on this and we can decide whether we want to pass it and approve it to go into law. We can decide if additional changes need to be made.” He emphasized the importance of carefully curating this new legislation, explaining that “whatever [the village] passes will be very careful so that our police department and enforcement officials have the tools and the support they need to evaluate and enforce the scope.”
Noise ordinances are inherently complicated, as the issue of noise is “subjective.” According to Arest, “the only way to have no subjectivities is to go too far.” Arest said the board’s purpose is to create laws that “protect us, but also lay out standards that are more objective and qualitative.”
Noise is a prominent issue for some community members more than others, with Scarsdale residents who live near Fenway Golf Club on Old Mamaroneck Road expressing their discontent regarding the loud bass emanating from events held at the venue. Various decibel metrics are used to determine whether noise exceeds restrictions. However, board members described scenarios in which police must be able to disregard this measure and take action. For example, a situation in which one repeatedly is banging a bat may not qualify as sufficient decibels, but should be treated as a noise violation. Proper training of those who arrive at the scene of noise disturbances is essential, otherwise they will be unable to testify in court in the case of a summons. They need to be able to accurately read the machine, as well as be sure that the machine is operating correctly.
The trustees, with Scarsdale’s village manager and attorney present, discussed that during summertime not permitting noise earlier in the evening may be overly conservative. Daylight is prolonged during the summer months, and the board members seemed to agree that changing the time to 8 p.m. would be more appropriate. On this topic, Trustee Jeremy Gans pointed out that “residents may be entertaining in their backyard, having friends over outdoors on a Friday or Saturday night … they may not start until after 6 p.m. on one of those evenings.”
Guidance for residents must be clarified, as there will be various officials to contact, depending on the particular situation — whether it be the use of a gas-powered leaf blower or excessive music. If loud music is the problem, the police must arrive at the scene. If the issue is construction, for example, the building department must be notified. If complainants call the wrong number, they will be redirected.
In the next month, the village board plans to continue to discuss noise issues on June 13, possibly followed by a public hearing on Tuesday, June 27.
