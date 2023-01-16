The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday, Jan. 10, to consider raising the property tax rate above the cap, accept gifts for the fire and police departments, hear a report on the sewer system in a portion of the village, and more.
The board heard from village staff during a budget work session about a potential $10.6 million plan for improving sewer systems, primarily in the Bronx River Valley Sewer District, through 2030, though it did not vote on the matter.
It also did not vote Tuesday on potential property tax increases, though it did vote to approve two changes to village laws relating to stormwater runoff, issue bonds to pay for trucks and other equipment for the Department of Public Works and approve new expenditures to improve security systems at village hall.
Property taxes
The board held a public hearing on potentially increasing its property tax levy over the state annual cap of 2.3% — something it can do because it did not raise taxes by the maximum percentage last year, Village Treasurer Ann Scaglione explained.
“The 2.3 is the maximum that we could increase our tax levy over the prior year maximum,” she said. “But because we didn’t go up to the maximum last year, the actual proposed levy that we could approve is 3.28[%] above the current year proposed levy.”
No vote was taken on the matter on Tuesday.
At the same time, the village also scheduled a public hearing for Jan. 24 to discuss raising property tax exemption limits for senior citizens and disabled people within the village limits.
Gifts
The board voted unanimously to accept two gifts from Scarsdale residents, one to the Scarsdale Fire Department and the other to the Scarsdale Police Department.
The first gift, $1,000 from Mr. and Mrs. Sang Han, is intended to “fund resources that support training safety and operational efficacy of Scarsdale volunteer firefighters,” according to a resolution read by Trustee Karen Brew.
The second, $2,000 from the Bowman Family Foundation, is to “support police department projects” selected by the police chief and approved by the board of trustees, according to another resolution read by Brew.
Resolutions
The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees authorized the issuance of a little more than $1.7 million in bonds to pay for the acquisition of trucks and other equipment for the village’s Department of Public Works.
The board also approved two resolutions relating to stormwater runoff: one that would restrict any portion of a residential lot that falls within zoning setback requirements from changes that could modify grades or result in stockpiling of dirt or soil, and another that would take into account the underlying soil type when determining what counts as a pervious or impervious surface. Both of these are issues that were discussed during the board of trustees meeting on Dec. 13.
The board additionally voted to authorize nearly $400,000 in expenditures for security improvements at village hall. That amount includes about $260,000 that needed to be transferred from the village’s unassigned fund balance.
According to Brew, the board had previously anticipated $160,000 for the necessary upgrades to village hall, which was first constructed in 1968, but it became clear more would be needed.
The village board approved all four of these resolutions unanimously.
Sewer system repairs, upgrades
The trustees held a work session prior to the board meeting Jan. 10 on the status of a portion of its aging sewer system and the costs to rehabilitate it.
The village has previously performed sewer evaluation studies on the Mamaroneck and Hutchinson Sewer Districts within the village limits. Last January, the village began working to evaluate the Bronx River Valley Sewer District, which covers about two-thirds of the village.
So far, the study, conducted by contractor Mott MacDonald, has examined an area mostly within the Greenacres neighborhood that constitutes about 27% of the Bronx River Valley Sewer District.
Based on that portion of the study that has taken place so far, the contractor estimates the entire district will require some $10.6 million to continue studying it, and to repair and upgrade it over the next decade.
Village staff proposed an infrastructure repair schedule that would result in about $1.2-$1.5 million in expenditures per year through 2030, including repairs on the Mamaroneck Sewer District in addition to the Bronx River Valley.
Staff noted sewer rent fees would likely have to be raised to pay for these expenditures.
“In order to maintain the foregoing schedule, the sewer rent fee would need to be increased from $0.75 per unit of water to $1.90 per unit of water,” according to a village staff report on the matter. “Absent a change to the funding level, the repairs to the Bronx River Valley would not be completed until 2053.”
The board also discussed a proposed law that would require “inspection, testing, repair, replacement and ongoing maintenance” of sewer laterals — which connect individual properties to the sewer system — by property owners within the village.
Village Manager Robert Cole said these matters would be subject to a public hearing in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.