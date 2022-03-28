In a Scarsdale Forum report by the Downtown Revitalization and Municipal Services committees on “Whether Scarsdale’s Village Center Should Become a Business Improvement District” released March 20, there were three major recommendations as Scarsdale works on its Village Center Strategic Mobility and Placemaking Plan:
1) Having the trustees form a group to consider the “feasibility, geographical scope, project scope, budget, and related considerations for a proposed Business Improvement District (BID)” in the downtown village center;
2) The formation of a steering committee made up of at least village center landlords, a representative from the Scarsdale Business Alliance and “representative tenants,” the mayor, village manager, village treasurer, representatives from the Downtown Revitalization Committee of the Scarsdale Forum, the Old Scarsdale Neighborhood Association and the Overhill Neighborhood Association, and homeowners from the various downtown condos and co-ops (Chateaux, Christie Place, 50 Popham, etc.), to “discuss the geographical scope, project scope, budget and related considerations for a proposed BID in the Village Center;” and
3) Use this as “exploratory in nature” with the goal of determining whether “relevant parties” want to consider and fund a BID.
“Our research shows that BIDs are successful, both in New York and across the country, as a means to achieve a more dynamic and attractive downtown,” said Susan Douglass, who is both Downtown Revitalization Committee chair and Forum vice president. “The Forum supports exploring the concept more fully for the Scarsdale Village Center. We urge the village trustees to appoint a broad-based steering committee to take the next step.”
In response to the report, Madelaine Eppenstein, Municipal Services Committee chair and Scarsdale Forum immediate past president, said, “Recent surveys conducted by the Downtown Revitalization Committee of consumers and merchants established that improvements for Scarsdale’s downtown are priorities among all stakeholders. Earlier surveys and consultants’ recommendations … made a similar assessment of the strong interest in Scarsdale to improve the village center … [and] the additional governmental and financial resources that accompany a BID would be helpful in bringing about these desired enhancements.”
The 31-page forum report focuses largely on the ups and downs of becoming a Business Improvement District, citing local and national examples of successes from White Plains to Yonkers to New York City to South Carolina.
“While awaiting the apparently time-consuming process of creating a BID and having the district plan filed and vetted, stakeholders might achieve more modest improvements in general maintenance and cleanliness of sidewalks, awnings, and the like,” the report states. “Specifically, property owners could work with their tenants, enforcing the terms in store leases that require tenants to perform basic streetscape activities. The responsibilities of property owners and their tenants for general maintenance, safety, streetscape improvements, etc. should be clearly delineated in the leases. Although these appear to be contractual issues between the parties, query whether the Village might have a role in enforcing the terms, to the extent they affect public spaces.”
While the report was approved by the executive committee, it had not yet been submitted to Forum membership for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.