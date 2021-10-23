Anticipating a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at which the village board will discuss whether or not to permit on-site consumption and dispensaries of marijuana, the Scarsdale Forum, a local think tank, recommended the village should opt out of retail cannabis businesses, and ban smoking on village property.
Municipalities in New York are required by Dec. 31 to indicate whether or not they will permit on-site consumption and dispensaries of marijuana. If they do not make a determination to opt out, then the village will have to permit on-site consumption and selling of marijuana.
Officials will discuss those options at village hall and via livestream on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. In addition, the meeting will include discussion of a draft village of Scarsdale smoking law to provide a tobacco- and vape-free environment for all persons using village facilities or land. The Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force is expected to present statements on the topic, as will members of the Scarsdale business community. Deputy Mayor Justin Arest is slated to provide information on potential revenue income from marijuana businesses.
In addition to the questions of marijuana dispensaries and consumption lounges, there will be a discussion of changing the village’s rules for smoking in public spaces, which would be necessary to control marijuana smoking in public.
The work session is an opportunity for the community to express their viewpoints, perspectives and concerns about marijuana businesses and the proposal to strengthen Scarsdale’s no-smoking laws. Residents can also email comments to mayor@scarsdale.com.
After the work session, according to Mayor Jane Veron, the village will vote Nov. 9 to schedule a public hearing as required prior to making any legislative decisions, and the public hearing would be held on Nov. 23, followed by a vote by the village board on Dec. 14.
Veron, at a meeting with school board members Oct. 18, said she has received many emails from community members concerned about the impact on students who might be influenced by “modeling” of adult use of marijuana.
Trustee Karen Brew said, “There are a lot of complex factors,” pointing out that Golden Horseshoe is seen as Scarsdale, but it’s actually in New Rochelle, which along with White Plains, is not likely to opt out. She pointed out that with New York State having legalized marijuana consumption in one’s own yard or house, “what we need to really think about and discuss and vote on is if having a dispensary or an on-site consumption place — how it would impact our community, both from the positive and the negative.”
Scarsdale Forum leadership issued a press release Oct. 21 in support of a report released by the Scarsdale Forum’s Downtown Revitalization, Fiscal Affairs Scarsdale, Municipal Services, and Sustainability committees earlier this month.
The report recommends that the village: (1) Opt out of cannabis dispensaries and consumption lounges in the village by Dec. 31, in order to keep the village’s options open until the New York State cannabis regulatory framework is established and sales begin, and more information is available to allow the board and the community to weigh the pros and cons of permitting cannabis establishments in the village; (2) Prohibit smoking and vaping of tobacco and cannabis on all village-owned property and all outdoor public spaces in the village not covered by the restrictions in the New York Public Health Law; and (3) Prohibit oral consumption by recreational users and the possession of open containers of cannabis “edibles,” capsules, and oils on village-owned property and all public spaces in the village.
Downtown Revitalization Committee Chair Susan Douglass stated that “Scarsdale has a long history of giving careful consideration to implementing change; it has never hesitated to go its own way. There is no rush to jump on board, with no information on hand to make the decision. The prudent course is to wait for the regulations, including the extent of local control, and then decide.”
Anne Hintermeister, chair of the Fiscal Affairs Scarsdale Committee, said “The decision is important — not opting out means making an irrevocable decision to allow dispensaries and consumption lounges in the village under whatever rules and regulations are ultimately adopted by the state cannabis authority, and without having any information about tax revenues and costs.”
Madelaine Eppenstein, chair of the Municipal Services Committee and Scarsdale Forum immediate past president, cited the statement of Scarsdale’s Drug and Alcohol Task Force (reprinted as Appendix B in the report): “While the legislation legalizes use only by adults, research has shown that normalization and increased access to marijuana is a correlating risk factor for initiation and/or increased use.”
According to Sustainability Chair Darlene LeFrancois Haber, MD: “The health and safety impacts of cannabis include short-term effects on memory, altered judgment and impaired coordination which may yield unsafe behaviors that have permanent consequences. Longer-term impacts in adolescents, who are twice as likely to become addicted to cannabis as adults who initiate use, include poor educational outcomes, cognitive impairment, and diminished life satisfaction and achievement. The best course is for the village to opt out until it is sure that we can safeguard our community’s most precious asset: our youth.”
