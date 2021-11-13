The Scarsdale Public Library has eliminated and forgiven all existing overdue fines. Fines can be a barrier to those seeking literary and community resources and, by eliminating fines, the library board aims to encourage the Scarsdale community to enjoy the library’s extensive collections and visit its recently renovated building.
The American Library Association recommends the elimination of overdue fines to reduce economic barriers to borrowing library materials and increase library usage. Libraries across the country have already gone fine free, including the nation’s largest library system, the New York Public Library, as well as several neighboring libraries in the Westchester Library System, including the White Plains Public Library, Greenburgh Public Library and Eastchester Public Library.
“The collection of fines makes up less than 1% of the library’s budget but can have a hugely negative impact on the use of the library’s resources by all,” said Felicia Block, president of the Library Board of Trustees. “The library can offset the loss of this income through other revenue streams, such as space rentals, allowing us to focus on our primary mission, to encourage and foster the lifelong joy of reading in Scarsdale. It is the right time to eliminate existing and future fines to best support that goal.”
“The recent renovation of the Scarsdale library was not just about a new building. It was about creating a welcoming modern community institution that adapts with the times,” Library Director Elizabeth Bermel stated. “That includes eliminating outdated practices that can discourage access to the library for those who can’t afford fines or are embarrassed to be deemed delinquent. All are welcome to enjoy the library.”
Patrons will continue to be responsible for lost or damaged materials.
Questions? Contact Elizabeth Bermel at ebermel@wlsmail.org.
