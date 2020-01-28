A Scarsdale man was taken into police custody on Jan. 21 and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree for violating a family court order of protection. Fabrice Haddad of Fox Meadow Road was processed and taken to Scarsdale Village Court for arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance and returned to court Jan. 22. A temporary order of protection was given to his victim.
Suspended license
Jason Bentley, 45, of the Bronx, was pulled over Jan. 23 near the high school on Post Road after an officer on patrol saw him traveling northbound with only one headlight. A check of Bentley’s license showed it is suspended. Bentley was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters where he was given citations for equipment violation and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the second degree with three or more suspensions, and summoned to court Feb. 29.
Landlord/tenant trouble
A Fox Meadow Road homeowner informed police of a burglary at a residence she owns under a company name. The homeowner and the company are based in France. On Jan. 20 the homeowner reported items taken from the residence between Jan. 17 and Jan. 20, including gift cards valued at $1,900, as well as a belt, shoes, a fur coat and a Chanel bag, valued in total at $23,100. Damages estimated at $100 were found on the window of an unsecured door to the basement. The homeowner alerted police via telephone to say someone was at the house changing locks and removing property. On arrival police saw no signs of forced entry. The caller said when she left the house on Jan. 17, everything was in good order and the basement door was intact. She told police a former tenant had renounced tenancy and the owner said she was evicting the current tenant. Investigation of the incident is continuing.
Forgery
The owner of a restaurant on Christie Place told police Jan. 21 he is the victim of forgery and grand larceny. He came to police headquarters to report two instances of forged checks after noticing Dec. 26 an unfamiliar deduction from his account. A week later he noticed something similar. He believes someone completed the transactions by taking pictures of checks to deposit them via a mobile banking app. He showed police how the check numbers, the person being paid and the memo portion were altered. He closed the account after discovering the fraudulent activity, and told police he would press charges when the person responsible is apprehended.
It’s just the brother
An eagle-eyed neighbor looking after a neighbor’s house on Quentin Road reported an unfamiliar car parked Jan. 23 in the neighbor’s driveway. Police arrived and saw a Toyota with Pennsylvania license plates parked halfway in the snow-covered driveway and halfway in the street. An elderly man came to the door and said he was the homeowner’s brother. It was confirmed he was allowed to be there. Police advised him to remove the car as soon as possible.
Louis Vuitton wallet found
A Louis Vuitton wallet was recovered and turned over to police for safekeeping Jan. 24 on East Parkway. A Central Taxi driver found the wallet in the crosswalk in front of the taxi station. Police contacted the owner who said she would come by the police station to collect her wallet after work.
Kids quieted
A bunch of youths who had been reported Jan. 24 for making excessive noise while hanging out on the corner of Rock Creek and Spruce lanes told police they were waiting for their rides and would be gone shortly.
Tossed cars
A Cushman Road resident reported Jan. 21 that two of her cars were entered overnight. Both cars were unlocked; ear buds and a change purse containing change were missing.
Wildlife
On Jan. 26 coyotes were reported wandering on Old Orchard Lane. Police searched the area, but saw no coyotes.
Loud noises were reported coming from a residence on Morris Lane Jan. 26. Police located a device used to keep birds and small animals from coming on the premises. It was determined the noise level of the device was within acceptable city limits.
Water problems
Minor flooding was reported Jan. 25 at Fox Meadow and Chesterfield roads due to heavy rain. No traffic hazard was reported.
A water condition on Jan. 25 reported at Palmer and Wynmor roads was referred to the water department; the highway department responded and cleared a drain.
A Harvest Drive caller Jan. 26 reported water from a residence was cascading on to the roadway, creating an unsafe condition. The homeowners told police they are aware of the problem and are trying to rectify the situation. The highway department came to the scene to salt the roadway in order to prevent the water from freezing.
Rover goes roving
The owner of a Range Rover reported Jan. 24 that his car disappeared overnight after being parked in his driveway at his house on Mamaroneck Road. He said his son was the last one to use the car and he had backed it into the driveway, left the keys in the car and went to bed. The owner noticed the car was gone the next morning when he looked outside at 7 a.m. He said no one in his family had permission to drive the car away and he reported it stolen. Family members were interviewed and depositions taken.
Thirsty kid
Police on patrol Jan. 23 on Scarsdale Avenue saw a student they recognized from the village running by while carrying a black backpack. A nearby store manager said the juvenile took items from the store without paying. Police caught up with the suspect on the train platform and brought him back to the store. The manager said an employee noticed several cans of Truly Hard seltzer missing from the refrigerator case, but only a few cans were on the register counter to be paid for. The store employee asked the suspect what was in his backpack which led to a scuffle in which the suspect reportedly pushed the employee and the manager before running from the store. The store manager said he has no plans to press charges over a $3.29 can of seltzer, but he doesn’t want the student to come back to the store.
Traffic
During a power outage Jan. 20 at Weaver Street and Griffen Avenue, a traffic light was reported not working; portable stop signs were placed in the intersection until power returned.
A Fox Meadow Road caller Jan. 20 reported an unknown car blocking her driveway. Police saw the car parked on a diagonal with no operator. Knocking on neighborhood doors turned up no information or driver. Police said they would increase patrols.
On Jan. 20 a Park Road resident told police her elderly father shouldn’t be driving. Police spoke with the caller’s father who said he was frustrated his daughter’s car couldn’t handle her steep, icy driveway. The man has a valid license, but agreed he wouldn’t drive that day. The daughter was provided contact information for Scarsdale’s older adult advocate.
A caller said he was blinded by the sun while traveling on River Road and Walworth Avenue Jan. 22 and said he thinks his car and another car might have made contact. Police arrived on scene to speak with the caller who said, while stopped at the stop sign, he couldn’t see very well; he heard another car honking. He said that car made a left hand turn on to River Road and the two cars might have collided when they passed each other. The other vehicle didn’t stop. The caller showed police damage to his vehicle but police said it looked old. The incident was documented.
No injuries were reported when a Toyota and a BMW crashed into each other on White and Sprague roads on Jan. 24.
A box truck and a tractor trailer hit each other on Heathcote and Post roads on Jan. 24. No one was hurt.
A caller reported a hit and run accident Jan. 24 while parked on Edgewood and Tunstall roads; an unknown car struck her parked and unoccupied Subaru, causing front-end damage.
A two-car accident occurred Jan. 23 on Forest Lane and Drake Road when a car traveling eastbound on Drake encountered another car going westbound and the second car clipped the first car’s side mirror. The second car didn’t stop. It was described as a burgundy SUV. No injuries were reported.
A two-car accident occurred Jan. 23 on Church Lane when a Chevrolet van traveling south made a turn into a driveway and another car attempted to pass it on the left, striking the van’s door. The van driver, who works for a security company, told police he gave his information to a woman driving a green sedan, but failed to get hers.
A Greenwich woman who left her car unattended on Edgewood Road Jan. 24 at Turnstall Road reported to police that she was sideswiped by another car that left the scene, resulting in property damage.
Fire
Units responded on scene Jan. 21 on a report of an alarm sounding at a Madison Road house. The firefighters found a water condition on the second floor of the residence that set off the alarm on the ground level. The compromised detectors were activated when they became wet. Units disconnected the detectors and shut down power to light fixtures that were also compromised. No injuries were reported.
Sewage was reported backing up Jan. 23 in a basement of a residence on Fox Meadow Road. The caller said the problem was coming from the street. She said the same thing happened in the past and the highway department had come to fix the problem. She was told the highway department was on its way in response to the recurrence.
Firefighters were delayed in responding to a car fire on the Bronx River Parkway Jan. 23 near Westmoreland Avenue because of heavy traffic. Units arriving on scene saw a car parked on the shoulder; fire had engulfed the engine and passenger areas. The fire was extinguished using 750 gallons of water and 20 pounds of dry chemical extinguisher. The road surface was treated afterward and the remains of the vehicle towed away. The driver reported hearing a loud popping sound, followed by smoke billowing from under the hood. Two empty portable fuel containers were located in the trunk, but firefighters said they don’t believe the containers contributed either to the start or spread of the fire. The driver said the containers were used two days before to transport diesel fuel to his house on the advice of his heating fuel provider who was unable to guarantee a timely delivery of fuel. The information was relayed to Westchester County Police Department personnel.
A Stratton Road resident called Jan. 26 to report an odor of gas outside the residence. Firefighters checked the basement and sniffed around but nothing unusual was noticed. Con Edison was on scene and sewer and street lines were pronounced clear.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.