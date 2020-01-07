A 61-year-old Bradley Road man went to police headquarters Jan. 3 to report he was the victim of a computer scam. The man told police he received a pop-up notification on his Dell laptop that his computer was infected with a virus. The man said he called the number listed on the pop-up and allowed someone to have remote access to his computer to fix the issue. The man paid the scammer $4,758.07. According to the man, Microsoft advised him they were not affiliated with the company he spoke with.
Stolen
On Dec. 30, police responded to a Park Road house on a report of a burglary. Two cleaners at the house told police they had arrived at the house at around 10 a.m. to clean. After two hours, the cleaners saw some out of place items in the second floor master bedroom, but did not believe it to be criminal. The cleaners then noticed the basement door was pried open, which prompted them to contact police. Multiple jewelry items were stolen from the house and police contacted the homeowners.
On Dec. 31, a Spencer Place clothing store reported to police that an employee took money, checks and merchandise from the store between Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. According to police, the 44-year-old employee who lives in Scarsdale took $1,300 in cash, $15,000 in merchandise and 100 checkbooks from the store but returned the items when requested to do so.
Police responded to homeowners on Haverford Avenue Dec. 31 on a report of stolen checks. When police arrived, the homeowners told police they had placed four checks in their mailbox to be sent out totaling $3,080.86 on or around Dec. 24. On Dec. 30, their bank called to advise them an unknown person had presented the checks for deposit. The bank flagged the transaction as fraudulent and the homeowners confirmed the endorsements on the back of the checks were not valid.
A man called police Dec. 31 to report his gym bag was taken out of his car on Potter Road.
Police responded to a drugstore on Popham Road Jan. 3 on a report of a larceny. Police spoke with the complainant who informed officers his employees had told him about a larceny that occurred Jan. 2 between 8:45 and 9 p.m. The complainant told police he reviewed security footage from the time of the apparent larceny and saw three people enter the store, conceal items and leave without paying. The individuals stole 105 items from the store, totaling $1,750.95.
A 32-year-old Lee Road woman contacted police Jan. 4 to report her 2017 Toyota was stolen from her driveway. The car was worth $35,000.
Repair snare
A Nelson Road woman called police Jan. 1 to request a gas leak analysis of her Thermador stove. She told police her stove had had a defective igniter and she had contacted Thermador to get it fixed. According to the woman, Thermador sent a repairman approximately two weeks prior and he was unable to fix the stove. She contacted Thermador again, as the stove went on although no one had touched it. She asked the company not to send the same repairman, however the same repairman arrived and worked on the stove for two hours. The resident then asked the repairman if the stove could be fixed, which allegedly made the repairman visibly upset. The woman said she contacted Thermador again and a representative told her to leave the repairman alone and let him work. The woman told the repairman to leave and he allegedly told her the stove would leak during the night and she would need to call him back. The Scarsdale Fire Department responded to the call, checked the stove and detected no gas readings. Con Edison was also contacted to ensure there were no readings or tampering affecting the stove. The woman told police she would contact Thermador about the incident.
Identities stolen
A 68-year-old Brambach Road man went to police headquarters Dec. 30 to report he was a victim of identity theft. He told police he had received an email Dec. 25 from LifeLock advising him that someone had opened a Neiman Marcus credit card in his name. He cancelled the account, but then discovered someone at a Capital One Bank in New Jersey used his account number, Social Security number and a fake identification card. According to police, Capital One froze the man’s account. The man said he has not lost any money as a result of the identity theft. Police advised the man to close the accounts and to monitor his credit reports.
A 60-year-old Carstensen Drive man reported Jan. 3 he was the victim of identity theft. He told police approximately two weeks ago he had received a collections notice from Verizon, indicating he had a balance due. He said he contacted Verizon and was able to confirm that his personal information had been used. According to police, the man didn’t have any further knowledge of the balance due or what was included in the balance.
Suspicious parking
On Dec. 30, a caller reported to police that a dark colored sedan had been parked outside of a house on Wheelock Road for an extended period of time, which seemed suspicious. Police went to Wheelock Road and spoke with the driver of the car who said he was just hanging out with a friend.
911 cab service
A caller reported to police Dec. 31 that he had fallen asleep on the train and needed assistance in getting home. Police spoke with the man who said he was unfamiliar with the area and they helped him contact a taxicab company.
Suspicious
A man called police Dec. 31 reporting that a car was parked on the street across from his house on White Road and someone kept getting in and out of the vehicle. Police arrived and determined it was Con Edison doing utility work in the area.
Police were dispatched to a Walworth Avenue house Jan. 6 on a report of suspicious activity. Police spoke with the resident who said at approximately 5:08 a.m. an unknown person walked up his driveway and appeared to attempt to open the door of his car. The man said nothing was taken or damaged.
Officer Dr. Phil
A Black Hawk Road resident called police Jan. 5 to report her 18-year-old son was out of control. When police arrived, the woman said her son wanted to use her car to drive to a friend’s house but she wanted to drive him, as she didn’t want him to drive himself. She said she wanted officers to explain to her son that she was the registered owner of the car. Police advised the son that, although he is 18 years old, his parents own the car and can decide when it is driven. The son said he understood and would either stay home or let his parents drive him.
Traffic
While traveling north on Post Road in the right lane Dec. 30, a Mount Vernon woman’s car swerved and hit a pole when a car making a left turn onto Mamaroneck Road from Post Road failed to yield the right of way. The Mount Vernon woman complained of head, neck and chest pain and was transported to White Plains Hospital.
A White Plains man’s car was hit Dec. 30 while leaving the Shell gas station on Scarsdale Avenue. The other vehicle in the accident left the scene. No injuries were reported and the car was towed.
A Scarsdale woman’s car hit the rear passenger side of a Somerset, Massachusetts, man’s car Jan. 1 while exiting a parking spot on Christie Place.
A Scarsdale woman’s car rear-ended a Rye Brook woman’s car Jan. 2 on Mamaroneck Road while the Rye Brook woman was waiting to turn left onto northbound Secor Road.
A parked and unoccupied Scarsdale woman’s car was sideswiped by an unknown car Jan. 2 on Brewster Road.
A Yonkers man’s car was hit by a White Plains woman’s car Jan. 3 while traveling northbound on East Parkway approaching the Bronx River Parkway ramp. The White Plains woman’s car was at the stop sign on westbound Crane Road at East Parkway when she hit the Yonkers man’s car. No injuries were reported.
While attempting to avoid a collision on Birchall Drive, a Scarsdale man’s car swerved right and hit a utility pole. The driver complained of pain in his right hand but refused medical attention. Con Edison was notified.
Fire
On Jan. 4, firefighters responded to a house on Crane Road for a carbon monoxide investigation. Upon arrival fire officials found a holiday wreath that had caught on fire but had been extinguished by the resident. Fire officials ventilated the house.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6, was compiled from official information.
