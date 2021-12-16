Tougher smoking laws that do not allow for cannabis use in public places are coming to Scarsdale, but dispensaries and on-site consumption lounges are not. Not yet, anyway.
While the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees voted unanimously for adding cannabis to the banned list that includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes and vaping and not to permit lounges — both for the health and safety of the community — the trustees were not in agreement about dispensaries.
The vote was 5-2 in favor of not permitting dispensaries at this time. Trustees Karen Brew and Lena Crandall of the Law Enabler Committee led the board’s work pertaining to the Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act, which passed March 31 in New York State allowing those 21 and over the ability to use, purchase and grow cannabis, but still has many guidelines and regulations forthcoming. Both Brew and Crandall were in favor of allowing dispensaries, and Trustee Jonathan Lewis said he would have voted in favor if not for the option to later opt in at any time. When the topic comes back around to this or a future board, the vote could turn out differently as time goes on, as regulations are released by the state and as sellers begin to set up shop throughout Westchester County.
Municipalities throughout New York State have until Dec. 31 to decide whether to opt out of dispensaries and lounges or do nothing/opt in, with the second option being irreversible. Scarsdale’s vote took place Tuesday, Dec. 14, following a public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 23, previous public comment sessions at village board meetings and emails accepted as part of public comment through the end of business on Friday, Dec. 10. Mayor Jane Veron said there was “tremendous input from the community.”
There were not many members of the community other than a pair of marijuana industry professionals who spoke publicly in favor of the do nothing/opt in option. Public commenters, a petition that garnered 642 supporters and most major community groups, including the Scarsdale Forum, the Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, the Scarsdale Business Alliance and the Scarsdale Board of Education, urged the village to opt out, with a mix of “no never” and “wait and see” approaches.
Veron credited Brew and Crandall for “shepherding this process.”
“This has been a long, detailed, informative and significant engagement process to get us to tonight,” Veron said.
Added Trustee Lewis, “I think they’ve done an extraordinary job educating the entire community and the board and [I] want to second the mayor’s comments about process being so important here.”
Brew said that as a trustee she uses “data” and “logic,” “not preconceived opinions” to approach issues, noting that this one is “very emotional” for many who spoke at meetings in the past couple of months.
“New York State conducted a thorough cannabis impact assessment that considered the health, public safety, criminal justice, economic and educational impacts of a regulated marijuana program in New York State,” Brew said. “This impact assessment involved a public health approach to examining the benefits and risks associated with legalizing marijuana in New York State as compared to maintaining the status quo.”
With illicit marijuana “easily accessible” to all ages, as seen in Scarsdale High School’s recent Pride survey that saw nearly 1 in 5 students having used marijuana in the 30 days prior to the survey, Brew said those who want to get cannabis will get it, and there is the risk it “can be laced with anything, including deadly fentanyl.”
Having dispensaries with “government oversight of the production, testing, labeling, distribution and sale of marijuana” is a positive public health impact, Brew said.
What Brew said needs to happen is better “messaging.”
“We need proactive education and some tough conversations to really guide our children on the dangers of alcohol and marijuana on the developing brain,” she said.
Brew noted that the Pride survey also revealed that 38% of high schoolers had used alcohol within the time frame outlined in the survey, but they weren’t showing up to vendors like Zachys Wine & Liquor to get it, just as they would not be able to easily access cannabis dispensaries.
“Trustee Crandall and I as co-chairs of the Law Enabler have dug deep into research and data around marijuana legalization and are both leaning towards voting against opting out of dispensaries,” Brew said. “I feel that opting out of a cannabis dispensary is like trying to put a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound. You might feel better that you’ve done something, but you’re not solving the problem at all. Let’s look at the data and make unemotional determinations and put our time, energy and resources behind making a real impact where we better can.”
Crandall said there are “responsible, respectable adult consumers in our community,” who do not deserve to be stigmatized and denied local access to a safer product.
“Even though I am aware of the potential dangers of marijuana consumption, the fact remains that our state has legalized it and is working on ways to regulate the market to help responsible adults find safe products,” Crandall said. “It’s a lot like alcohol. It harms kids, it's potentially addictive, it can lead to risky behaviors, it impairs one's ability to drive safely and it can interfere with prescription medications. Marijuana and alcohol are both problematic, but the illicit market is inherently dangerous.”
With zoning restrictions set forth by the state keeping dispensaries 500 feet from schools and 200 feet from religious institutions, there are limited places in Scarsdale’s downtown where dispensaries could potentially be located.
“Scarsdale Village government also has the right to impose additional time, place and manner restrictions,” Crandall said. “In my opinion, we have enough tools available to safely say ‘yes’ to this highly regulated legal business. Our municipality is going to be faced with additional expenses stemming from the legalization of marijuana whether or not we allow dispensaries. We could use the additional tax revenue from sales within our boundary. If we opt out, we lose out on this additional steady stream of funds. I’ve been studying this topic for months. I initially had concerns, but I am now comfortable voting ‘no’ to opting out of allowing marijuana dispensaries in Scarsdale.”
Brew and Crandall had been candid about their position and their likely ‘no’ votes on the opting out at previous board meetings.
Prior to his ‘yes’ vote, Lewis said, “I also want to say I want to be unambiguous in my position that if there was not this free option to make a decision at a later date and we had more information, I would side with trustee Brew and Crandall because I think their arguments are crystal clear and they persuade me, but because of the free option, I do believe we should opt out and so therefore I vote ‘yes’.”
Trustee Randy Whitestone lauded the process the community went through to get to a point where the trustees felt they had enough information and input to vote.
“For me … I think, it’s been pretty consistent, that I’m going to vote to opt out,” he said. “I think the optionality appeals quite a bit to me. I also am liaison to the Drug and Alcohol Task Force. I know there’s more they can do on the education front, but I’m quite excited by what they’re talking about, particularly with the recent White House Drug Free Community grant.
“So I’m going to vote to opt out, but I’m very respectful of the process and the conversation that we really needed to have — and anyone suggesting that we didn’t need to have this conversation doesn’t really understand that A) it’s been legalized, B) it’s in the community, and C) as Trustee Brew said, youths are going to get to this substance so we have to be realistic about it.”
Deputy Mayor Justin Arest spoke briefly and referred to his comments from the public hearing, but he said he is “happy to continue the conversation if anyone’s interested going forward.”
Veron, who “unequivocally” supports opting out, said, “I believe this decision most closely aligns with the current desires of the community and does not preclude our making a different determination later as we gather more information. But again, the process is most important and I expect us all to come to these conversations with different perspectives and that affords healthy debate and ultimately very good outcomes. So thank you for the process.”
Before the unanimous vote against on-site consumption lounges, Brew said, “I’ll just make the statement that I feel very differently about on-site consumption establishments because by definition people are consuming, having the effects and then getting in cars and driving, which puts it in a whole different category for me and one where, without the ability to test for the presence of the substance in a driver, it makes for a terrible public safety issue. So I’m very against it.”
Prior to the 7-0 vote to approve the smoking law, Crandall said, “My hope is that this tougher ‘no smoking’ legislation, together with meaningful enforcement, will send a strong signal that public tobacco and marijuana consumption are not welcome here in Scarsdale. I ask my colleagues on the village board as well as village staff to allocate adequate resources during our upcoming budget talks to make this law meaningful.”
