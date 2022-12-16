An officer with the Scarsdale Police Department was arrested and charged with assault earlier this month, the Inquirer has confirmed.
According to charging documents filed Dec. 2 with the Elmsford Village Court, 31-year-old Dante Barrera is accused of violently striking a person with a hammer in an attack that allegedly took place Oct. 14 at a residence in Elmsford.
“The victim stated after being struck with a hammer by (Barrera), she did lose consciousness due to the extreme pain,” reads a statement from an Elmsford police officer in the criminal complaint against Barrera. “Victim later came to consciousness and discovered bruising on the left side of her face which was not there prior to being struck with a hammer.”
Prosecutors requested Barrera be held on bail, but Elmsford Village Court Judge Alphonse Naclerio ordered Barrera be released on his own recognizance, Westchester County District Attorney spokesperson Anna Young said in an email.
A protective order was issued in connection with the assault charge to prevent Barrera from having any contact with the victim and her family, whose relationship with Barrera was not specified.
Barrera was also ordered to surrender any firearms in his possession at the Elmsford Village Court on the date of his arrest.
In a statement to the Inquirer, Scarsdale police confirmed the arrest in the following statement:
“On Dec. 2, 2022 an off duty Scarsdale police officer was arrested and charged with assault in the 2nd degree by the village of Elmsford Police Department,” read the statement from Scarsdale Detective Lt. Brendan Kellaher. “The officer remains suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case. Inquiries related to the request are to be directed to the Elmsford Police.”
Reached for comment, the Elmsford Police Department said an investigation into the case is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
Barrera’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.
