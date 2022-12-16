Dante Barrera photo

Dante Barrera was sworn in as a Scarsdale Police Department officer Oct. 22, 2020.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Village

An officer with the Scarsdale Police Department was arrested and charged with assault earlier this month, the Inquirer has confirmed.

According to charging documents filed Dec. 2 with the Elmsford Village Court, 31-year-old Dante Barrera is accused of violently striking a person with a hammer in an attack that allegedly took place Oct. 14 at a residence in Elmsford.

