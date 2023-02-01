Scarsdale Police blotter logo

Identity theft was reported Jan. 23 by a Paddington Road resident who went to police headquarters after receiving in the mail several credit cards he had never applied for. He told police he’d already taken the necessary steps to contact his financial services and the cards were canceled. A report was made for documentation. 

A Crane Road resident reported identity theft Jan. 26. He said his bank account was hacked. Fraudulent charges were made to his account on two different dates in January. Security measures were put in place by his bank and he’s not out any money. 

