The Scarsdale Board of Trustees decided May 25 to introduce the use of a consent agenda at its future public business meetings. The move is intended to expedite the passage of some routine noncontroversial items that would not require board discussion and would likely pass unanimously.
School boards commonly use consent agendas to pass several or even hundreds of resolutions or routine items in one fell swoop as a timesaving mechanism.
The trustees could approve items grouped together in the consent agenda in one action, rather than forcing trustees to make multiple motions. The time saved would be used to discuss more complicated or more pressing matters.
“I see this as an experiment that’s worth trying,” said Deputy Mayor Justin Arest. “This is not because any of us want to go home early,” he said, rather having a consent agenda would allow the board to spend more time hearing from members of the public and from village personnel.
According to Village Attorney Dan Pozin, selected items would not be allowed on a consent agenda, such as a local law or anything subject to a public hearing.
Mayor Jane Veron said the objective is to allow more time for the board to dig into community issues while also streamlining some board business in order to keep community members engaged during board meetings.
From a practical standpoint, Village Manager Steve Pappalardo said he was not sure the board would be comfortable with combining into a consent agenda common items municipalities address, such as contract awards, budgeted fund transfers or appointments to boards and councils.
“The items that … are pro forma for us — bills and payroll, the minutes and all that — we go through those fairly quickly anyway,” said Pappalardo. “I’m just not sure if this consent agenda would actually save all that much time.”
Despite the manager’s opinion, trustees supported testing the new consent agenda component. Trustee Karen Brew recommended using a consent agenda for six months to evaluate if the new addition would save time.
Fox Meadow Road resident Bob Harrison said he was vehemently opposed to the proposal, arguing that it was a “solution looking for a problem.” He said he didn’t understand why the board wanted to shorten its meetings.
“I hear you talking about giving more time to the community, what does that mean? Are you going to give us 10 minutes for public comment maybe? That would be a good way to give more time to the community,” said Harrison, who often speaks during public comment sessions. “We do very well with our meetings. What do you want to do, shorten them to five minutes?”
Veron said the time the board would save by instituting a consent agenda could be used to speak with village department heads about their areas and any issues and ways to improve processes.
“The thought was to make it a more interactive board meeting,” said Veron. “We don’t know yet how many resolutions will fall into the category of recurring administrative matters … but the goal is to actually provide more information to the community that the community is really interested in engaging in.”
Harrison said school board meetings and content are completely different from that of the village board, and he would like to encourage more people in the community to read the board’s agenda items, something he thought would wane with the use of a consent agenda.
“Here’s a challenge for you trustees. Go through the agendas of the last year and tell the community which items on those agendas you feel should be on a consent agenda,” said Harrison. “If you have two or three items that you think should be on a consent agenda, that’s nothing. You’re making a mountain out of a mole[hill].”
