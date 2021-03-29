The Scarsdale Board of Trustees voted unanimously March 23 to adopt a report outlining a number of recommendations for the Scarsdale Police Department, as required of all local governments in New York directed to study their police operations and make suggestions for improvement.
The mandate came from Gov. Andrew Cuomo last summer, after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis, who died while a white police officer knelt on his neck. His death ignited demonstrations around the world as well as calls for police departments to be “defunded” or their policies revised.
After the governor’s executive order in June, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees formed the 16-member Police Reform and Reinvention Committee (PRRC) comprising village staff, residents, business owners, lawyers and former police officers tasked with putting forward a plan for the village board to adopt.
The committee’s recommendations include purchasing and deploying police-worn body cameras, increasing and broadening officers’ de-escalation training and supporting training, and advocacy for a Westchester County social services unit to respond to calls related to mental health.
The committee met six times between October and December, according to Village Manager Steve Pappalardo, and police Chief Andrew Matturro helped inform the committee members on the department’s current protocols.
The trustees were required to adopt a resolution and forward it to the state’s director of the Division of the Budget by April 1.
