The village trustees voted unanimously April 25 to adopt a tentative $69.4 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year beginning June 1. Scarsdale taxpayers who have an average assessed property value of $1,597,000 can expect to pay $250.81 more in village taxes, an increase of 3.17% over last year’s tax rate. The village plans to use a surplus of $4,425,000 versus $1,170,000 allocated at the same time last year.

The plan shows a real property tax levy of $46.51 million, which is an increase of 4.15% over last year. That increase exceeds the tax cap, which is currently calculated at 3.28%. 

