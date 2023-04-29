The village trustees voted unanimously April 25 to adopt a tentative $69.4 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year beginning June 1. Scarsdale taxpayers who have an average assessed property value of $1,597,000 can expect to pay $250.81 more in village taxes, an increase of 3.17% over last year’s tax rate. The village plans to use a surplus of $4,425,000 versus $1,170,000 allocated at the same time last year.
The plan shows a real property tax levy of $46.51 million, which is an increase of 4.15% over last year. That increase exceeds the tax cap, which is currently calculated at 3.28%.
Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone supported the budget and the process behind it, saying, “I believe we have budgeted with the appropriate level of conservativism. While the increase in the tax levy may be higher than we would wish, there are a number of neglected longer-term needs we are choosing to start to address in the near term rather than allow them to cast sizable shadows on future budgets. We’re not catching up all at once, but we are making a dent on things like our DPW fleet and our roads and pathways.
“We’re also maintaining flexibility and prudent fund balance, while including our largest use of fund balance in memory and roughly four times the amount we budgeted for this year, and letting data drive our decision-making — think for example of our comprehensive fleet and pavement management studies.
“And with good planning we have open eyes toward some future planning needs for big projects such as the pool complex, the village center, and, eventually, village hall,” Whitestone said.
Some residents, including Fox Meadow Road resident Bob Harrison, who advocates on behalf of the Scarsdale Taxpayers Alert group, had pressed the board to lower the tax levy increase in line with the tax cap, and to change its investment strategy as interest rates climb.
Trustee Karen Brew said, “I think as much as we are aware of the tax cap, it is somewhat an arbitrary number. We shouldn’t manage [the budget] to it, we should manage to what the true needs are and what we need to accomplish.”
She continued: “I believe in striking a balance. I’m a taxpayer. I certainly love lower taxes. I do believe that we have neglected and put off long-term infrastructure needs for many, many years. We’re slowly building up the capability to address those, and it may not be glorious, it may not be what we live every day, but it’s absolutely necessary. The longer we delay them, the more expensive it will be. We’re certainly seeing that with the pool. I think that we’ve made very prudent choices … We did very thoughtful department by department, deep dives into what was wanted and what was truly needed.”
On the question of interest income, Trustee Jeremy Gans said, “Each of us dedicated an extensive amount of time to examining projected interest income [and] Fed statements about projections for the next 12 months. … We are all taxpayers and we take our fiduciary obligations seriously, particularly when it comes to the taxing power. We have an investment policy that allows us to take advantage of the current interest rate environment for the benefit of all taxpayers.”
He cautioned that if higher rates are accompanied by higher inflation, that could mean increased costs to the village, and “illustrates the difficulty that comes with determining the village budget and highlights that our budget has to be dynamic.”
He continued: “I’m confident in the budget process and this outcome strikes the correct balance between desire to keep taxes low while making the necessary expenditures to keep the village one of the most desirable places to live in the New York area.”
Trustee Dara Gruenberg, who was elected to the board in March, said she watched every budget work session and “spent considerable time” reviewing the budget documents. “I’m comfortable with the work done by the previous board,” she said. “Balancing the wants and needs of the community with the tax burden is not easy, particularly with our aging infrastructure. And I do appreciate the thoughtful work.”
Trustee Ken Mazur said crafting the budget “requires a lot of balance but I would tell my neighbors who feel that we are actually too high that the money we raise ultimately will benefit you. We have bigger expenditures coming up with the pool and our downtown revitalization and other infrastructure projects. This board is trying to act prudently and conservatively and thoughtfully. And if at the end of the day you disagree with our judgments, find some solace in knowing that we’re all working on the same team, trying to get the same outcome and that, in the end, this board feels like it made the best decisions for the long-term health of our community.”
Newly elected Mayor Justin Arest voted to adopt the budget and said he looks forward to improving the budget process with added transparency and deeper communication among the board, residents and the village departments.
