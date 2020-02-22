After multiple public meetings with the village board of trustees and two passthroughs of the 2020-21 budget, village officials released a formal tentative budget of $59,448,049, an increase from both prior estimated budget expenditures. But the plan now reflects a likely decrease in the tax levy.
“We ended up spending a little bit more money but we found more money in the revenue side, so the gap to be made up with property taxes was decreased,” said Village Manager Steve Pappalardo.
Although expenditures have increased from previous passes of the budget, expected revenues have increased $197,057 from the first pass budget and $111,750 from the second pass budget, leaving the tentative budget with a $818,298 gap or a 1.98% tax levy.
Union negotiations with the fire and police departments were completed after the second pass budget. Settlements with the unions resulted in higher costs that are reflected in the tentative budget. Police expenditures are set to increase by $341,646 or 4.75% to $7,533,968 and fire expenditures are set to increase by $393,589 or 6.33% to $6,608,084 from the 2019-20 adopted budget.
Contract negotiations are still underway with the village hall Civil Service Employee Association.
“It’s the tentative budget, but the board is comfortable with this and Mary Lou [McClure] and I are moving forward as if this would be the final tentative budget,” said Pappalardo.
Departmental expenditures, which make up 52.3% of the overall budget expenditures, are set to increase $945,069 or 3.14% from the adopted budget. Of the $31 million of departmental expenditures, slightly more than 80% are personnel costs, which includes salaries and overtime for village employees.
Nondepartmental expenditures are also set to increase by $477,531 or 1.71% to $28,363,375. Human services, which includes $264,931 for the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, is set to increase by $9,825 or 2.48% to $406,736.
“Today [the service is] more important than ever,” said Pappalardo. “The needs are growing and the counselors are seeing more kids all the time.”
Special items, including the debt service and liability insurance, is set to increase $23,716 or 0.59% to just over $4 million. According to Pappalardo, the village has approximately $25 million in debt, mostly from debt issued for renovations at the public safety building and the library.
“You don’t want to borrow for reoccurring costs if you can avoid it. It’s never a good idea to do that,” said Pappalardo. “When we borrow, we borrow for predominantly building construction where you’re going to get a useful life of 30 to 50 years.”
Premiums for the village’s general liability insurance are set to decrease by $52,000.
Employee benefits, including health insurance, worker’s compensation and social security, are set to increase minimally by $64,467 or 0.39%.
“That’s a huge factor in maintaining expenses in this budget because the health insurance alone is close to a $9 million bill,” said Pappalardo.
According to Village Treasurer Mary Lou McClure, there was a re-evaluation of the co-pays for health insurance, which led to a “very positive impact on the budget.”
Workers compensation claims within the village are increasing and Human Resource Director and Risk Manager Angela Sapienza-Martin will be instituting a risk management review board to document and stop potential future accidents in the workforce.
“We all have a stake in keeping everybody working smart, staying healthy and being productive,” said Pappalardo.
Of the approximately $4 million that is transferred from the general fund to the library fund, $303,000 is earmarked to fully staff the library and train its personnel once the renovated facility opens on Olmsted Road this fall.
Nonproperty tax revenue is set to increase by $875,000 or 25.86%, most of which will come from distributions to the municipality due to Westchester County’s 1% sales tax increase that took effect last August.
The village is expecting a hefty 23.52% decline in revenue from parking tickets and traffic fines — a decrease village officials attribute to less traffic and fewer cars in the village center, which has seen an increase in storefront vacancies.
Licenses and permit fees are expected to increase about 6% or $107,300 due to a steady stream of more “modest permits,” according to McClure.
Departmental revenue, largely generated from the recreation department, is expected to decrease $71,338 or 1.57% to about $4.5 million due to a decline in enrollment in rec department’s day camp and increasing competition from the privately run day camps.
A public meeting on the capital budget will take place March 6 and the tentative operating budget must be filed by March 20.
