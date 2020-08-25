Six candidates are running for three open Village Board of Trustee seats. All election districts (No. 1 through 19) will be voting between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road.
To watch the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale Candidate Forum recorded March 5 featuring all six candidates, go to https://bit.ly/3aKQ0o9.
The following are the important dates leading up to the election:
Sept. 4 is the last day to register to vote in the Scarsdale village election on Sept. 15. Mail-in registration forms are available at the Scarsdale village clerk’s office, 1001 Post Road, and online from the Westchester County Board of Elections, at https://bit.ly/326HVX9, or in person at the Westchester County Board of Elections Office, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains.
The voter registration form indicates that it must be returned to Westchester County at least 25 days prior to the election but, for a village election, returning it at least 10 days ahead of the election is adequate, according to a press release issued this week by the village clerk’s office.
Absentee ballots: All village residents who are registered voters and cannot vote in person on Village Election Day may apply for an absentee ballot. On Aug. 20, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation expanding absentee voting so that all New York State voters can apply to vote by absentee ballot using the temporary illness clause if there is a risk of contracting a disease such as COVID-19.
Sept. 8 is the last day for the village clerk to receive an application by mail for an absentee ballot;
Sept. 14 is the last day for the clerk to receive applications made in person.
An absentee ballot can be obtained by filling out an application form at the village clerk’s office in village hall, requesting one by phone (914-722-1175) or mail, or downloading one directly from the village website, https://bit.ly/2DPu3IH.
All absentee ballots cast in March are locked in a vault at village hall and will be counted on Election Day after the polls close. However, if a person previously voted absentee and then chooses to vote in person on Sept. 15, that in-person ballot would cancel out any prior absentee ballot cast by that voter.
According to Village Clerk Donna Conkling, an election official at the polling place will check the book of registered voters to confirm if someone submitted an absentee ballot; if they did so, the official will ask if the voter wants to cancel it out with an in-person ballot. In that case, the official would pull the absentee envelope from the stack of ballots and void it so only the in-person ballot would be counted.
