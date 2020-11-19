The Village of Scarsdale released the following statement Thursday afternoon, Nov. 19:
Please note that in-person services are not presently available from the Water Billing Department, Village Clerk’s Office, or Village Treasurer’s Office until the end of November.
Business in these departments is being conducted remotely by phone and email, as listed below, until the offices are reopened:
•Water Department: 914.722.1138, water@scarsdale.com
•Village Clerk’s Office: 914.722.1175, clerk@scarsdale.com
•Village Treasurer’s Office: 914.722.1170, treasurer@scarsdale.com
The office closures were necessary in response to a positive diagnosis and subsequent contact tracing. Accordingly, staff members are maintaining precautionary self-quarantines at home while continuing to provide needed services remotely by phone and email.
Please also note that all visitors to Village Hall remain subject to health screening and must present a State-issued ID when entering the building. In the event that contact tracing should become necessary, information gathered by staff during in-person interactions, including those with the health screening station, is used to provide important notifications that help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
As we head into the holiday season, please do your part to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to all New York State mandates, including social distancing, wearing a face covering, and avoiding public and private gatherings, which have been shown to be pathways for disease spread.
