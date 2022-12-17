Scarsdale is expecting a budget surplus this fiscal year, the village’s treasurer told the mayor and board of trustees last week. Treasurer Ann Scaglione explained at the board’s budget work session Dec. 6 that a variety of revenue sources are coming in much higher than expected this year, which is offsetting expenses that are coming in slightly over budget — information that figured into departmental budget requests during the budget work session on Dec. 13.
Scaglione said the general fund is currently projected to have a surplus of $555,000 at the end of the current fiscal year on May 31, with revenue at a year-end total of $63.2 million and expenses at $62.7 million.
What’s driving the surplus? Scaglione pointed to several categories in which actual revenue is far outstripping what was projected at the beginning of the year, the first being property tax revenue, which was budgeted at $161,000 for the current fiscal year but is currently at $370,000 and projected to come in at $496,000 by the end of the fiscal year.
“The main driver for that,” she said, is that “it’s been a goal of the treasurer’s office to work on collecting delinquent taxes.”
Interest and penalties on late taxes are also coming in higher because of her office’s collection efforts, she said — interest and penalties on late tax payments were projected at $350,000, but are coming in at $844,000 so far with a year-end projection of $950,000.
The board of trustees approved a tax relief plan in May 2020 to collect school property and village taxes from Scarsdale homeowners in two, penalty-free annual installments. An unintended consequence of that decision was that hundreds of residents’ village and school taxes were in arrears by February 2021, after the January installment deadline passed, and those taxpayers faced steep, state-mandated penalties for making late payments. Conceptually, the installment plan was enacted to give taxpayers some relief from economic pressures during the pandemic. But as many as 500 property owners were either struggling financially or were caught off guard by the new tax deadlines. Currently, residents can sign up for an automated email reminder prior to payment deadlines, so it’s not likely the relative windfall will continue.
In addition, some of the elevated revenue is coming from long-unpaid taxes the treasurer’s office is now cleaning up.
“We weren’t collecting, we had some really old items,” the treasurer explained.
Sales tax revenue is also surprisingly high this year, Scaglione said. The original projection of $3.55 million is now expected to come in at $4 million. In fact, the treasurer said, sales tax revenue has been coming in higher than expected for a few years now.
“Sales tax is a surprise for the current year, it was a surprise last year and it was even a surprise for fiscal year 2020 in terms of exceeding our expectations,” she said. That tax revenue had initially dropped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic around March and April 2020, she said, but rebounded quickly and has remained elevated since.
Gas prices are also figuring into the elevated sales tax revenue this year, Scaglione said.
“What we’ve seen this year is that we didn’t expect gas prices to go as high as they were and gas is a big driver in sales tax,” she said.
Other categories where revenue is exceeding expectations include parking revenue, reimbursements for police overtime on things like street closures and construction, and insurance recoveries related to last year’s Tropical Storm Ida.
Capital budget requests
For next year’s budget, various village departments are starting with an ask of more than $10 million in capital improvements — funds that would go to things like roadway improvements and building renovations.
These requests were discussed at the village board’s Dec. 13 budget work session.
Specifically, the asks include $207,000 for improvements at the Crossway Field Complex and repairs at middle school tennis courts; $4.6 million for roadway, sidewalk, pathway and sewer improvements; $3.5 million for public works items like Crossway firehouse renovations, HVAC upgrades at village hall, and a new brush chipper; $432,000 for village planning costs like traffic safety data collection on Crane Road and a temporary traffic reconfiguration for Popham Road to be followed by an evaluation and possible permanent changes; $1.1 million for the pool complex renovation project; and $450,000 for a fire engine replacement.
No specific action was taken during either budget meeting — the trustees will continue hearing from village staff and discussing budget priorities ahead of the start of the next fiscal year on June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.