Scarsdale is expecting a budget surplus this fiscal year, the village’s treasurer told the mayor and board of trustees last week. Treasurer Ann Scaglione explained at the board’s budget work session Dec. 6 that a variety of revenue sources are coming in much higher than expected this year, which is offsetting expenses that are coming in slightly over budget — information that figured into departmental budget requests during the budget work session on Dec. 13.

Scaglione said the general fund is currently projected to have a surplus of $555,000 at the end of the current fiscal year on May 31, with revenue at a year-end total of $63.2 million and expenses at $62.7 million.

