Village government representatives met Sept. 30 with Nadav Douani, head of international relations of the city of Hod HaSharon, which is Scarsdale’s “sister city” in Israel. After explaining governance and community life in Scarsdale, village officials took the visiting dignitary on a tour of the village center and the newly renovated Scarsdale Public Library, courtesy of Library Director Beth Bermel. This is Douani’s first “state visit” since Scarsdale launched its sister-city relationship with his hometown in June.
