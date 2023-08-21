The Rev. Michael Gerald announced last month that he is running for Congress in New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes Scarsdale and the southern and central portions of Westchester County as well as a segment of the Bronx. 

Gerald is the senior pastor of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Tuckahoe, while serving as deputy commissioner of correction for Westchester County. He is a retired New Jersey state trooper. Gerald holds a bachelor’s degree in law and justice from the College of New Jersey, a master’s of ministry from the Princeton Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. in ministry from Eastern University.

