The Rev. Michael Gerald announced last month that he is running for Congress in New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes Scarsdale and the southern and central portions of Westchester County as well as a segment of the Bronx.
Gerald is the senior pastor of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Tuckahoe, while serving as deputy commissioner of correction for Westchester County. He is a retired New Jersey state trooper. Gerald holds a bachelor’s degree in law and justice from the College of New Jersey, a master’s of ministry from the Princeton Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. in ministry from Eastern University.
“NY-16 residents deserve a leader in Congress who supports our shared Democratic values,” Gerald said in a press release. “In Congress, I will partner with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to support President Joe Biden’s agenda. We have to prove that Democrats can move this country forward; I am going to serve our district by fighting to win and by bringing people together, not fighting just to fight.”
According to the press release, Gerald has strong support throughout the district, with faith leaders like the Rev. Troy DeCohen — who is the past president of the United Black Clergy of Westchester and pastor of Mount Vernon Heights Congregational Church — and other stakeholders in the community backing Gerald.
“I have known and worked with Michael over the last decade,” said the Rev. DeCohen in the same press release. “He is a leader and an advocate for our people and the entire community. We have worked together on affordable housing, employment, supporting our youth, and confronting police abuse. We've protested and marched together on issues plaguing urban centers. Michael has exceptional experience and academic preparation to confront the major issues of our day. I wholeheartedly support and stand with him. He is the kind of person that gets things done and will make Westchester proud in Congress.”
According to information provided by his campaign, Michael Gerald’s parents were born and raised in the Deep South. They moved to the tri-state area for greater opportunities. One of the first Black families to integrate his neighborhood, Gerald grew up in a household that valued hard work and community. His father was a veteran and teacher, while his mother worked in environmental services — both had high expectations for their son.
Gerald’s campaign announcement noted that he “felt the call to serve” at age 19, becoming a New Jersey state trooper. As a member of law enforcement, he was “dedicated to protecting his community and ensuring justice.” These values became hallmarks of his life, his campaign says, and he served with honor for 15 years before becoming an undersheriff in Mercer County.
Gerald has been married for more than 30 years and is the father of three children. His commitment to serving his community “shifted” as he grew older, and he “felt the call to the ministry.” He’s served as a pastor for three parishes, working to help the needy, the sick and the forgotten.
