Scarsdale Chief of Police Andrew A. Matturro was sworn in by Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron April 7 to serve as the 57th president of the Westchester County Chiefs of Police Association for the 2021 calendar year.
Matturro is a graduate of the 207th session, FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the Law Enforcement Executive Development program at Princeton University and the inaugural session of the New York State Law Enforcement Executive Institute. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Mercy College and a master’s degree in public administration from Marist College.
With more than 37 years of law enforcement experience, Matturro has served Scarsdale as a detective, patrol sergeant, patrol section commander lieutenant and captain/executive officer. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the New York State Chiefs of Police Association as well as the Westchester County Chiefs of Police Association, which is comprised of chiefs of police and commissioners from 42 Westchester police departments and regional law enforcement partners including the New York State Police, Westchester County district attorney’s office, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York City Department of Environmental Protection and United States Secret Service.
