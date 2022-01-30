The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees unanimously passed new local law 306 called Wireless Telecommunications Facilities that repealed and replaced Article 12 of Chapter 310, which had the same name.
After much study and public discussion, the new law was passed on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and as amended provides for “certain standards and regulations relating to wireless telecommunication facilities within and outside of the village’s public rights of way,” according to Trustee Lena Crandall.
A second motion adopted design standards for the telecommunications facilities.
Following the votes, Mayor Jane Veron said, “For the public this was a very important step in ensuring that the village has the maximum authority permissible as we start to entertain conversations to close some of the telecom communication gaps that I know many of you have spoken to us about and have expressed concern both from a public safety and convenience perspective.”
The village also accepted a new drainage system plan with public easement for the village at 1 Brookfield Lane. A new single-family house was planned for the undeveloped building lot, but a 36-inch in diameter drainage pipe was found in the mid-section of the parcel. According to Trustee Lena Crandall, it was “in direct conflict with the building footprint for the proposed residence.”
The Westchester County clerk’s office found the original drainage easement from July 1983. As a condition for the permit approval the current owners proposed rerouting the drainage from the left side of the setback and abandoning the existing drainage system and absorbing that cost. The new pipe comes with “legal access” for the village.
Crandall said the new owners have “met the conditions” as it has been reviewed by the village engineer and attorney and “reviewed and approved” by village staff.
During discussion, Crandall noted that the board would be voting on this work retroactively as it had already been complete prior to the board being aware of the project.
“This was done when we had a different village manager and my hope is that going forward the village board will see these types of actions before they are implemented because now even though I have certain concerns about the drainage in this area, I feel that it would be too extreme for me to vote this down because it would harm the current owners,” she said. “And also I’m not an expert. I don’t know. I have concerns, but our staff has reviewed it. I have faith in our staff … I also have faith that our new village manager will make sure that these types of things come to the village board [before] a shovel is put in the ground, because otherwise it’s just more rubber stamps.”
New Village Manager Rob Cole said he “had this discussion with village staff” and is “committed to making sure that where village board approvals are necessary they are in place before work actually starts.”
The resolution passed unanimously.
The board also accepted a gift of $5,000 from the Fenway Charitable Fund Committee given to the Scarsdale Police Department to aid in protecting the public with the use of funds at the discretion of Chief Andrew Matturro. Trustee Jonathan Lewis called the organization “generous” for its donation.
