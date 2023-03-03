Dara Gruenberg photo

Dara Gruenberg

 Contributed Photo

Dara Gruenberg is the only potential newcomer to the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees on the Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party ticket for this year’s elections. But she’s anything but new to being active in the Scarsdale community.

In fact, one could argue that her elevation to the board of trustees would only be fitting after years spent performing myriad volunteer activities around the village and greater Westchester — Gruenberg, an 11-year resident of Scarsdale, is currently president of the Friends of the Scarsdale Library, co-chair of the library’s Capital Campaign, chair of the village’s Advisory Council on Communications, a member of the village board of ethics and vice president at Westchester Reform Temple, as well as vice chair of the Foundation Board at White Plains Hospital and a board member of Feeding Westchester.

