On Aug. 28, a woman reported her wallet was stolen from her purse and two of her credit cards were fraudulently used to make purchases at a phone store in a mall in White Plains. She said she’d made a purchase at a clothing store earlier that day and then went to a grocery store where she placed her handbag on the top of the shopping cart; eventually, she realized her wallet was missing. Her DKNY wallet/purse with a black and silver chain contained various credit and debit cards, personal identification, health cards and her Costco membership card. She soon discovered someone used her card to purchase a dark purple IPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB. 

Another woman reported her wallet was stolen on Aug. 29 while she was taking a picture of a table for sale in the furniture section of a store on S. Central Avenue. She told police she placed the wallet on a nearby chair cushion while she snapped her pictures; five minutes later she realized it was missing. Her wallet contained multiple credit cards, one debit card, her New York State medical marijuana card, her driver’s license and about $80 cash. She soon learned someone fraudulently used her card to charge more than $500 of merchandise at another home furnishings store in Yonkers. Police are working with the store to view security footage and the complainant said she would press charges should the thief be apprehended. 

