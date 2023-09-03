On Aug. 28, a woman reported her wallet was stolen from her purse and two of her credit cards were fraudulently used to make purchases at a phone store in a mall in White Plains. She said she’d made a purchase at a clothing store earlier that day and then went to a grocery store where she placed her handbag on the top of the shopping cart; eventually, she realized her wallet was missing. Her DKNY wallet/purse with a black and silver chain contained various credit and debit cards, personal identification, health cards and her Costco membership card. She soon discovered someone used her card to purchase a dark purple IPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB.
Another woman reported her wallet was stolen on Aug. 29 while she was taking a picture of a table for sale in the furniture section of a store on S. Central Avenue. She told police she placed the wallet on a nearby chair cushion while she snapped her pictures; five minutes later she realized it was missing. Her wallet contained multiple credit cards, one debit card, her New York State medical marijuana card, her driver’s license and about $80 cash. She soon learned someone fraudulently used her card to charge more than $500 of merchandise at another home furnishings store in Yonkers. Police are working with the store to view security footage and the complainant said she would press charges should the thief be apprehended.
A metal delivery cart full of Panera products tipped over and scratched a car in the store’s parking lot on S. Central Avenue Aug. 23. Police responded and helped facilitate an information exchange between the involved parties. A report was made for documentation only.
A Colony Drive resident went to police headquarters Aug. 23 to report he’d had an argument with another member of his co-op board during a meeting the day before. He said the other party hovered over him from behind while he was speaking and made provoking remarks. He said the other party made verbal and physical gestures indicating he wanted to fight, puffing out his chest and making threatening movements. Other attendees at the meeting stepped in to break it up. The complainant has contacted police to report issues with this individual before. He requested a report be made for documentation only at this time.
Police responded to a grocery store on S. Central Avenue Aug. 24 on a report from an employee who said a man tried to buy gift cards using two fake $100 bills. When confronted, the suspect immediately left the store. Police viewed surveillance video footage, which showed a man with a goatee wearing a New York Yankees hat trying to pay for two cases of soda and then gift cards using the counterfeit currency. When he left the store, he got into a white car and left the scene. The store reported that the same man successfully passed counterfeit $100 bills in their Tuckahoe location two days earlier. The fake currency was vouchered as evidence.
The manager of a drugstore on E. Hartsdale Avenue Aug. 25 reported more than $600 in merchandise was stolen by a man who took merchandise from the body care aisle and walked out without paying. He used a reusable shopping bag to carry the items. He was described as of medium build, wearing a dark-colored tank top, dark shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap. The store said he took items made by Dove and Aveeno and various deodorants and facial products.
A man went to police headquarters Aug. 25 to report he had tried to deposit $7,400 in cash at the ATM at a bank on S. Central Avenue on Aug. 20, but received an error message on the screen that said his deposit couldn’t be completed. He told police the machine did not give him his money back. He said he contacted bank personnel and was told they were investigating. He said it’s been days and he’s not heard back from the bank and he still doesn’t know what happened to his deposit. He told police he wanted to document the incident and he will continue following up with the bank.
A woman contacted police to report an incident that took place while she was driving on Fieldstone Drive Aug. 26. She said another car was driving toward her from the opposite direction and she pulled over as far as she could to give the other driver more room, but that driver began yelling at her. She said the other driver, a woman whom she described as young, called her a rude name. She said she followed the woman and they exchanged a few hot words about how to drive in that area. She told police she wanted to have the incident documented.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, was compiled from official information.
