Traffic light OK’d for crossing at Post, Edgewood roads

Rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, or RRFBs, were installed at the crosswalk at Post and Edgewood roads in 2019, but neighbors in the area say drivers frequently ignore them.

 File photo

New York State Assembly Member Amy Paulin and New York State Sen. Shelley Mayer announced Aug. 16 that they have successfully negotiated with the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) for the installation of a traffic light at the crosswalk connecting Edgewood Road and Post Road. The intersection has been the subject of safety issues for pedestrians who need to cross the highly trafficked Post Road intersection. [See Inquirer report at https://bit.ly/45tw8Bo.]

Post Road in Scarsdale is a busy, four-lane, double-yellow road where cars typically travel in excess of the 30 mph speed limit. The Scarsdale section of Post Road cuts through a residential area where pedestrians frequently use the sidewalk along Post Road. In particular, the intersection of Post and Edgewood roads is used by students walking or biking to and from Edgewood Elementary School.

