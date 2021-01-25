Ellen Plum, one of the three candidates nominated to run for Scarsdale village trustee, has withdrawn her application, the Citizens Nominating Committee announced Jan. 25. The committee said it will review applicants to run for a two-year term on the board of trustees in the village election on March 16. Potential applicants can contact Steve Pass at smpass@gmail.com (917-744-5026) or Eric Lichtenstein at edlichtenstein@gmail.com (917-864-1122) or contact any other CNC member to express interest.
Applications are due Sunday, Jan. 31. The Citizens Nominating Committee plans to meet on February 1 at 8 p.m. to review new applications.
In addition, any resident who wishes to run for mayor or trustee can submit a petition directly to the village clerk. Details are available on the New York State Board of Elections website. The first day to submit a candidate’s petition at village hall, 1001 Post Road, is Feb. 2; all petitions must be received in the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Feb. 9.
