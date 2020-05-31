The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees approved a tax relief plan May 26 to collect school property and village taxes from Scarsdale homeowners in two, penalty-free annual installments.
Used in most municipalities in Westchester County, the initiative was supported unanimously by members of the Scarsdale Board of Education on May 11 as a way to alleviate the financial burden for residents navigating uncertain economic times amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The goal here is to help the taxpayers,” said Mary Lou McClure, village treasurer. Those people who need the flexibility of two installments will be better able to handle it without incurring a late fee. This has been the board’s expressed desire and we are looking to get this done.”
McClure said the village’s software provider has the software programming and templates in place for redesigning the biannual statement, which would couple village and school taxes together in bills distributed in July and September. “Basically, it would change what we mail out. It’s not a big deal,” she said.
McClure estimated the village would forgo about $198,000 dollars in penalty income. Additional expenses would accrue from a bank-administered lockbox, a post office box for receiving payments mailed directly from taxpayers or by way of the village collectors. Since the lockbox’s administrative fees would be charged per item, residents would be encouraged to pay their tax bill online or in person.
Village trustees expressed concerns about cash flow and budgets and asked about creating incentives for lump sum tax payments, or charging nominal fees to offset costs.
“We do see a fair amount of uncertainty on the cost side of the equation, if this is, in fact, a permanent change, as opposed to a one-year event,” said Mayor Marc Samwick. “But it may be the price to pay to give people the flexibility of paying this tax burden in two pieces over an extended period of time.”
Trustee Justin Arest said New York Assemblywoman Amy Paulin had been working with the state assembly to give municipalities more flexibility by extending the tax precollection periods as well as installment options. All the trustees were in favor of sending a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo seeking a 21-day extension of the due date of the village taxes for the coming cycle, while the state of emergency order stands.
Samwick told the Inquirer school and village officials would continue to collaborate and request resolutions from the school board and the village board on the collection of taxes in two installments, and work to help residents during this difficult time.
