Trustees unanimously approved authorization May 11 for the village to execute a collective bargaining agreement with the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA), which represents the village hall employees. The collective bargaining agreement will be in effect retroactively from June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2022.
According to a memo from Terry O’Neil, the village’s labor counsel, the CSEA and the village were close to reaching an agreement prior to the pandemic, but it was never finalized.
The new agreement switches CSEA union employees off of the village’s dental and vision plans and onto the union’s plans, as the costs are less or minimally higher for a monthly premium, compared to the village’s plan, which is based on usage. According to the memo, administrative work, which was completed by the village, would now be completed by the union.
Wages for employees were set to increase by 2% in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2021-22. There is a 0% wage increase included for 2020-21 provided that the CSEA may reopen negotiations if the village adjusts the salaries of its nonunion employees.
The total retroactive payments for the wage increases are $339,054. When accounting for additional retirement and employer tax expenses, the retroactive expenses jump to $426,022.
— Reporting by Nicholas Perrone
