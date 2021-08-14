A three-year journey to limit bulky and nonconforming houses in the village concluded Aug. 10 when the board of trustees voted to adopt five proposed amendments to the village code. The action followed the continuation of a public hearing initially held July 13.
Trustees Justin Arest, Lena Crandall, Sameer Ahuja, Karen Brew and Mayor Jane Veron voted in favor of the measure after the hearing ended. Trustees Jonathan Lewis and Randy Whitestone were absent for the vote.
In January, the board of trustees voted on a resolution presented in November to refer five proposed code changes to the planning board for consideration. Arest was the only dissenting vote on the referral. He unsuccessfully recommended the bulk proposals be forwarded to all three land use boards for input.
After reviewing the proposals over several months, the planning board said in a memo dated June 9 that it supported the recommendations, as long as some of the measures were passed in combination with one another.
The amendments passed on Aug. 10 change chapters 310, 77 and 251 of the village code to tackle perceived bulk in houses. The new maximum permitted height of roofs is 32 feet, reduced from 35 feet, and the floor area ratio (FAR) side yard setback bonus is reduced by 30%. The measure also eliminates the requirement that additions could only be added to the rear of a house to use the side yard bonus. The amendments also clarify language that the FAR garage credit applies only to the square footage of the floor level of the garage and not to the upper floors, and they eliminate the need for single family residential projects involving more than 15,000 square feet of gross floor area to be reviewed through a special use permit issued by the board of appeals; instead the planning board must approve site plans.
Fox Meadow Road resident Bob Harrison, the only member of the public to speak at the final public hearing of the proposed code changes, said he supported the code’s new height restrictions, though he asked for clarification on what was considered the actual height of the roof.
Village planner Greg Cutler said the height of a roof was measured from the average of the existing grade or the proposed grade — whichever is lower — to the midpoint between the peak of the roof and the plates of the roof.
Immediately following the resolution’s passage, Veron and Arest thanked the volunteers and village staff for their efforts in formulating the code changes.
