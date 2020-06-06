Get ready to shop and dine al fresco.
In a special board of trustees meeting on May 29, the board unanimously voted to schedule a public hearing on June 9 to amend chapter 256 of the village code to allow for ground floor, street-facing businesses to display and sell goods on or above sidewalks or other public spaces.
Phase 2 of the state’s NY Forward nonessential business reopening plan set for June 9 includes the restricted reopening of offices, real estate, in-store retail, vehicle sales, rental, repair, cleaning, commercial building management, hair salons, and outdoor and takeout delivery food services.
Malls, dine-in restaurants, venues with large gatherings, gyms, casinos, movie theaters and public places of amusement such as carnivals, zoos, fairs and water parks will still remain closed.
Current Scarsdale law prohibits any person from obstructing any street, sidewalk, public easement or other public place without first securing a written permit from Village Engineer David Goessl, which he would grant or deny in three business days. The code also doesn’t permit any merchandise to be sold on sidewalks.
In the amended law, retail stores, food service establishments or any other nonresidential space that is street-facing on the ground floor in the village center, Five Corners, Garth Road or Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center, would be allowed to sell and display goods on sidewalks and public property. The businesses would still be required to obtain a revocable permit from Goessl. The rules and conditions for the permit would be established by a committee made up of representatives from the board of trustees and village staff.
The committee will include Goessl, Assistant Village Manager Ingrid Richards and Trustee Jane Veron. Since Veron will leave the board later this year due to term limits, Trustee Justin Arest is also on the committee as he will eventually replace Veron. During the special meeting, Trustee Lena Crandall suggested that Village Planner Greg Cutler should be added to the committee and the board agreed.
“One of the things we hope can come out of this is an opportunity … to do things differently than we’ve done,” Mayor Marc Samwick said, and he said the village didn’t need to seek any code changes if the board wished to allow businesses to use Chase Park or specific village-owned streets.
Veron said each business district of the village was very different and that each area had its own desires, constraints and ownership. With that in mind, Veron said the committee would need to address each business district “independently” but view them “holistically.”
“The area that probably has the most complexity and opportunity is likely the village center,” said Veron.
If amended, the new law will expire on Nov. 1, unless it is repealed sooner by the board. However, several members on the board said they supported holding future work sessions to set up medium- and long-term plans for the law and to gauge how residents and businesses viewed the new code changes.
Crandall suggested the amended law be expanded beyond the purview of “street facing” businesses and allow the committee to use its discretion to help other businesses. Trustee Jonathan Lewis agreed with the idea of giving the committee more flexibility.
“If we too narrowly constrain our fellow trustees in this mission they’re being given, we’re going to get a very constrained answer,” said Lewis. “If we empower them, we’re going to get something bolder.”
Samwick said the committee already had expansive power and the board needed to be aware of the potential for “unintended consequences.”
“I’m not suggesting that those other businesses are not important to us, they are,” said Samwick. “But what this is designed to do is deal with the impediment … which is the limitations on uses of the sidewalk and if we now are creating … a competition among the third-floor businesses versus streetfront businesses, that’s not the intent here.”
Arest said, as someone who plans to be on the committee, he didn’t feel comfortable giving the committee so much power to begin with, without first discussion with all the stakeholders on the committee.
Village Attorney Daniel Pozin said the amendment to the code is focused wholly on expanding sidewalk usage and that further expansion or a longer-term plan could be discussed with the board in the future.
“I think that these are all great ideas,” said Trustee Seth Ross. “But I would hate to see the addition of other [good] ideas … delay or sidetrack the discussion of the proposed amendment we have now. I think that’s a priority.”
The board came to a consensus to not add more provisions to the amendment.
A public hearing on the code change will take place June 9 at 7 p.m.
