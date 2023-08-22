As a follow-up to the Inquirer article “Sign on Heathcote property cited for code violation” in the July 7 edition, the Inquirer reached out to deputy village manager Alex Marshall for an update.
According to Marshall, legal counsel is looking into the sign, but the village does not have an estimated time frame yet.
The large blue sign at 17 Heathcote Road lists a name “Rajiarshi Bhupendra Modi,” followed by citation of citizenship in Singapore and India, the property’s address, and “Mansion designed by Sussane Khan.” Village code prohibits “display or advertising signs, visible from the street relating to a home occupation.” The village manager’s office found that the sign is in violation of this code. Although the village building department has been in contact with the property owner and an “Order to Remedy — Notice of Violation” was issued, as of Aug. 17 the sign is still up.
(1) comment
My wife and I drove past yesterday and the sign was still in plain view of anyone looking that way. I said to myself, self, that sign is glaring at the building department daring the building department to act.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.