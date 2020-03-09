Sean Cohen likes to walk.
Every morning he makes his way to the Hartsdale train station, or sometimes if the weather is nice, the Scarsdale train station for his morning commute.
While on his walks he likes to engage residents and village workers in conversation, hoping to learn a little bit about their opinions on what is going on in the village.
“I see the people who are collecting our garbage, the people who are taking care of our public facilities, and it’s not hard to stop and say hello,” he said. “From my experience elsewhere, they will have some really fantastic suggestions [on] ... how we can do things better and more efficiently.”
Cohen hopes to expand engagement beyond his daily walks to the train station and into the broader community as he runs for a seat March 18 on the Scarsdale Board of Trustees on the Scarsdale Voters Choice Party (VCP) ticket.
Cohen isn’t looking for revolution, rather he wants the system to evolve and move in pace with where he believes the future of Scarsdale is heading. That means listening to more voices in the community and communicating a variety of opinions while also diversifying the voices on the village board.
“I’m not running to challenge the system or tear it down, I really want to improve it. The system itself has changed and improved over the years,” he said. “I’d like to think they are open to having other voices [on the board].”
Originally from South Africa, Cohen, 55, moved to Scarsdale in 1977 and graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1982. After moving back to South Africa in 1991 and getting married and starting a family, he decided to move back to Scarsdale in 2000.
Having grown up in Scarsdale in the late 1970s, Cohen said he saw a noticeable shift of affluence when he eventually moved back.
“As the affluence of Scarsdale has changed, it’s squeezed a lot of people out,” he said. “That’s just economics, but what I’m seeing with ever-escalating taxes is that it continues to do that and there are a lot of younger residents in Scarsdale that are feeling squeezed.”
A graduate of Tulane University and Cardozo Law School, Yeshiva University, Cohen fancies himself a people person. He said he wants to get all Scarsdale residents engaged and hopes that varying opinions will help make the village a better place to live, while also dissuading the board from building, in his words, “gold-plated or sometimes vanity projects.”
“There’s lots of things that we’re going to be faced with,” said Cohen, referencing sewage backup in Edgewood and the waning revenue from the Scarsdale swimming pool. “It’s going to be good to have other voices on the board to have a reality check on certain things.”
Having other voices on the board is one of Cohen’s main arguments for his candidacy as a trustee. He believes the current board is made up of people who are extremely committed to the work, but the direction the village is moving in is away from where most residents are.
“The end result of the CNC process is exactly what we have: groupthink,” said Cohen. “On one hand, it’s not contentious … but the negative of that is creating groupthink and I’m all for noncontentious but we need to move away from groupthink.”
Where Cohen believes groupthink played a significant role was during the Freightway redevelopment project. Although not a supporter of the developer proposals, Cohen said if he were on the board he would’ve looked at other proposals besides repairing the garage, and would’ve made sure the proposals didn’t show more than 50 apartments, all age-restricted.
“It tells me that the process is defining outcomes. The consensus system, the single party, the vetting process has created a system where we have an echo chamber,” he said. “Freightway is the most recent and probably the greatest example and, for that matter, the most dangerous one.”
Cohen said he isn’t against apartments in the village, but he is against any building that would change “the atmosphere of the village.”
As an example, Cohen said he thought the Christie Place renovation was an example of a project done correctly, which had age-restricted housing that didn’t strain the school facilities and was an income generator for the village, didn’t overcrowd the train platforms and was physically in scale with the village.
“The Freightway proposal was none of those things,” he said. “I don’t think that the solution to all the issues the village may face is big projects and more apartments.”
With the federal cap on state and local tax deductions hurting many residents financially, Cohen said the most important thing the village could do to help homeowners was to watch out for tax increases.
“We’re probably stuck with it. But I will say that in Scarsdale I think there are some very bright attorneys … I would be reaching out to some of the attorneys in Scarsdale and asking them what we might be able to do,” he said.
Like many people in village government, Cohen also wants more community engagement and wants the village to use the talents of community members to solve issues without always having to hire outside consultants.
“If you go to board meetings and people come and comment, it’s always the same cast of five characters,” said Cohen. “We need a lot more engagement.”
In order to amplify community engagement, Cohen wants the village to use the internet as more of a resource and make the board meetings more congenial to make people feel comfortable.
“We should absolutely be reaching out to residents more and in different ways,” said Cohen, who recommended the village start an online forum and hold board meetings outside of village hall.
Although he admits to not having all the answers, Cohen thinks having a trustee that didn’t go through the CNC process would open discussions and allow opinions to flow more freely.
“I’m not afraid to express an opinion and I think sometimes leadership requires expressing an opinion,” said Cohen. “People may disagree with you and you may come to understand … that your opinion is wrong and that’s okay, or people may think about things differently from your expression of opinion. Part of being in leadership is expressing an opinion.”
With pool complex membership declining, Cohen said he would like to engage the community beyond surveys in order to find out what residents want at the facility and what needs to get fixed.
“The current methodology … is surveys are sent out. The issues with surveys is surveys can have leading questions,” he said.
Cohen said he would maybe look at a public-private partnership with the pool complex in order to bring in more revenue and patrons.
“I would absolutely be inviting and actively inviting … people to come to a meeting on that. Because the swimming pool is … one of the major [decisions],” he said. “We’re living in the internet era. There’s so many ways of reaching out to people. But we have to want to do that.”
Although he has had limited volunteer experience in Scarsdale, Cohen has spent time volunteering in Africa, where he pioneers sustainable conflict-free diamond operations and helps to build irrigation systems in Botswana for people infected with HIV.
“I don’t have bad things to say about any of the people on the board and … there’s limits of what can be done. So it’s true, it’s very easy to stand on the sidelines and critique,” he said. “But it’s also clear to me that things have gone a certain way for a long time and the system could be improved and what I would hope is that the board will see that too.”
