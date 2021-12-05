The Advisory Council on Communications (ACC) and village staff announced the launch of Scarsdale’s streamlined government website, redesigned to enhance the visitor experience.
The redesigned website is intended to be “more user-friendly,” according to a statement released Nov. 29, with new “scene-setting photos” taken by former Scarsdale resident Jay Cohen to “telegraph a sense of place that is authentic and appealing, true to our hometown.” Local photographer Andi Schreiber also shared her work to enhance the site.
The communications team acknowledged the sports and recreation department registration platform “still needs improving,” and they will “continue to fine-tune the virtual experience at Scarsdale.com,” with the ultimate goal to “make it easy to find what you need on the site — whether it’s paying a bill or checking the compost pickup schedule.”
Users of the website are invited to report issues or send suggestions to the redesign team at communications@scarsdale.com.
ACC Chair Dara Gruenberg called the improved website “a true labor of love” for the members of the council, who worked on the project for the past year with village staff. That effort, she said, “demonstrates what good work can occur when our volunteers and paid professionals collaborate for the betterment of Scarsdale.”
The “more user-friendly” village website is designed to “encourage community engagement and to create more transparency within our government,” Gruenberg said, with thanks to the ACC Website Redesign Committee, led by Jisha Dymond, and to the village’s IT director Chris O’Brien, Village Manager Rob Cole, and village trustee liaison and former ACC member Sameer Ahuja, whose “help has been instrumental.”
Mayor Jane Veron said she is “exceedingly impressed” by the skills and expertise of the members of the ACC.
“They have elevated our website, offering a more streamlined, user-friendly experience. The goal is to forge stronger connections with residents by making information more accessible,” Veron said, noting that the website’s “dazzling visuals” are “likely to attract” residents to the site more frequently.
Cole cited the “admirable volunteerism and collaboration” that went into the new website project, saying, “The village of Scarsdale benefits immensely both financially and operationally from the many residents who lend their professional expertise and generously donate their personal time.”
Cole also congratulated the ACC and village staff for an “outstanding deliverable” that will “not only benefit the members of the Scarsdale community, but also serve as a refined portal through which Scarsdale is experienced by nonresident visitors, including persons contemplating making this wonderful community their home or new place of business.”
— Valerie Abrahams
