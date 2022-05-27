The Scarsdale Village Board unanimously, with the exception of the absence of Mayor Jane Veron, passed a resolution to contract with New York Liquid Asset Fund (NYLAF) to invest village money and optimize village revenues using reserves or short- to intermediate-term cash flow.
“After considerable thought and deliberation it seems that research suggests we can do a particularly good job meeting the high standards of the state comptroller’s recommendations to manage cash in a manner consistent with cash flow optimization by hiring an expert who is expert both in New York State municipal law and the practice of cash flow optimization,” Trustee Jonathan Lewis said at the May 24 board meeting. “The NYLAF organization manages quite a lot of money on behalf of a variety of municipalities, as well as school districts, and in fact has the discipline to assist us in those matters.”
Lewis said village treasurer Ann Scaglione created a cash flow forecast, which allows the village to “assemble a portfolio” that will “align T-bills in a manner consistent with the presumed or most probable liabilities of the village as essentially projected in the cash flow crafted by the village treasurer.” The village feels “confident” moving forward with NYLAF to grow its coffers.
“That’s a process that the New York State comptroller recommends because it allows a board to extend maturities from simply bank deposits and money market funds into instruments,” such as six-month or one-year T-bills, Lewis said. “The yield that would be generated by such a portfolio would be consistent with the cash flow forecast.”
Prior to the vote, resident Bob Harrison opposed the resolution saying the village could avoid fees associated with NYLAF and get a much higher than .66% rate of return of approximately 2% by purchasing one-year treasury bills.
Harrison also invited the new wealth relationship manager from Citibank in Eastchester to speak to the board during public comment and offer her services and that of the bank’s “wealth team,” which has experience working with municipalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.