Certain areas of Scarsdale that have been historically prone to flooding have been joined by other areas of the village that have found themselves waterlogged with storms over the past few years.
While there is only so much the village can do without putting significant funding into infrastructure — aside from reducing new constructions, keeping permeable surfaces intact — village manager Rob Cole said, “The village board and staff understand the impact of flooding on our community and have been aggressive in identifying and advancing strategies for avoiding or mitigating stormwater issues. This effort is not complete and we will continue to push forward in this area.”
Cole noted that stormwater management is a “regional problem” that is “highly resistant to local solutions though not entirely impervious to progress.” Cole said the village has used a “variety of strategies” to mitigate stormwater through policy and capital projects.
“Running in the background, however, one must recognize that our region does not have the luxury of multiple reservoirs to aid in managing stormwater events, nor do we have over 100 miles of pipes ranging from 8 to 33 feet in diameter,” he said. “By way of contrast, the [Westchester] County trunk lines in our area — the main stormwater conveyance lines — range only between 12 and 24 inches.”
Some of the preventative Scarsdale “highlights,” according to Cole, are:
Regulatory/policy:
• Amended Chapter 254 of the Village Code to establish an adjoining property buffer area on side and rear yard setbacks, as well as to update the 24-hour rain event criteria to align with current DEC published data.
• Amended Chapter 310 Zoning to improve the definition of impervious surfaces and also clarified other language to ensure consistent determination of lot coverage.
• Approval of a local lateral law, which when fully implemented will reduce unauthorized and illicit discharge into the stormwater conveyance system.
Capital projects that are complete or in progress:
• The villagewide comprehensive stormwater management plan (the STV Report) has been updated and provides the basis for prioritization of projects targeting the frequency or severity of private property and roadway flooding. Specific areas highlighted in the report include the Rugby Road area, Catherine Road, areas along the tributary to the Sheldrake River, Chesterfield Road, Griffen Avenue and the Ogden/Paddington area.
• A topographic survey has been completed for Catherine Road drainage improvements and a grant application has been submitted for replacement of the Catherine Road culverts adjacent to Scarsdale Middle School.
• Repair and replacement of a public storm drain through backyards along Circle Road was completed in fall 2022.
• Design has been completed for a drainage improvement at the dead end of Broadmoor Road. Construction began with in-house labor this week.
• $300,000 was appropriated in the 2023-24 capital budget to advance the projects included in the STV report. An RFP for a consultant was issued last week for design work and the village anticipates that design will advance at different rates for the individual improvements going forward.
• Public works will be cleaning the channel at George Field Park and the settling basin at the corner of Taunton and Popham roads.
Cole said maintenance is also key. The village cleaned 692 catch basins last year, in addition to 656 miles of roadway swept free of debris and sediment. That work occurs annually.
Cole said there are $13.2 million worth of projects programmed into the village’s multiyear capital budget program, which includes stormwater management work.
“As each successive budget cycle moves forward, each project will be reviewed for continuing relevance and impact and then prioritized and advanced through public discussion during budget development,” Cole said.
Annual MS-4 report
Village engineer David Goessel made his annual presentation of the MS4 (municipal separate storm sewer system) report to the village board Tuesday, May 9.
As a local government, the village is required by law to manage its stormwater systems that flow into open bodies of water and comply with six minimum control measures: public education and outreach, public involvement/participation, illicit discharge detection and elimination (IDDE), construction site stormwater runoff control, post-construction stormwater management and pollution prevention/good housekeeping for municipal operations.
“Each minimum measure is intended to help local municipalities ensure that efforts are made to see that the highest quality of waters are discharged, and that pollutant loading is reduced to the maximum extent practicable,” Goessel said.
The village has local laws that “prohibit illicit discharges, to permit activities and connections to the stormwater system and to regular land development activities by stipulating the implementation of stormwater management standards in site design.” The required annual Stormwater Management Plan (SWMP), which is required to be submitted to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) by June 1, outlines how the regulations will be followed. It was prepared in conjunction with Dolph Rotfield Engineering P.C.
• Public education and outreach
The village uses its website, electronic kiosk at village hall, posters in the village center, pamphlets and flyers on various environmental measures and an annual mailing to 5,600 households from the sanitation department, in addition to recycling containers around the village as ways of educating the public.
• Public involvement/participation
Arbor Day plantings, food scrap recycling, sponsored cleanup days, Westchester County’s rain harvesting program and encouragement of public volunteering through venues such as Friends of Scarsdale Parks and the Conservation Advisory Council and the MS4 report are some examples.
• Illicit discharge detection and elimination (IDDE)
The village documents annual outfalls, which is the portion of the MS4 that “discharges into a watercourse or water body,” using 45 outfalls between the watersheds in Mamaroneck, the Hutchinson River Valley and the Bronx River Valley. Village staff noted 42 outfalls had “abnormal dry weather flows” that required maintenance. The building and engineering staff are trained to detect “illicit discharges” and inspect properties with open watercourses. For the report period there were two illicit discharges “involving silt laden rain runoff water entering the Bronx River.” One was due to an “ongoing” water main break at the Popham Road/Church Lane intersection, the other from a Con Edison construction site on Walworth Avenue.
• Construction site stormwater runoff control
Stormwater permits are required for construction that disturbs more than 500 square feet of land or 200 square feet in sensitive drainage areas. Proposals that impact more than an acre of land require a NYSDEC permit. Two projects met that criteria in 2022. When “heavy rain events” are in the forecast, the village emails an advisory letter to contractors with active work sites “reminding them to inspect and shore up their silt fencing, anti-tracking pads, hay bales, and other stormwater runoff mitigation devices.” This message was sent four times during the reporting period.
• Post-construction stormwater management
Properties that require state permits are “mapped and regularly maintained.” The village also monitors sites like George Field Park, Cooper Green, South Fox Meadow, Harcourt Woods and the Library Rain Garden to remove and dispose of sediment and debris. Prior to storms, the village inspects “natural and manmade open channels and water courses.” As part of the SWEC permit process, the village requires written certification of understanding of MS4 responsibilities.
• Pollution prevention/good housekeeping for municipal operations
Sixteen acres of parking lots were cleaned and the aforementioned streets and catch basins were maintained. In February 2022, the village held a training seminar at the Ramsey Road DPW for 25 municipal employees, which focused on “stormwater management and illicit discharge detection practices fulfilling the NYSDEC MS4 requirements” and two junior civil engineers earned NYSDEC 4-Hour Certification for Erosion and Sediment Control Training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.