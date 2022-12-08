After reviewing an update from the Pool Complex Special Assignment Committee, Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees reached a consensus Tuesday, Dec. 6, to shelve the option for building a year-round indoor community pool complex and move forward with plans to update the existing outdoor seasonal facility.
The decision came at the end of a lengthy budget work session, and after months of community input over what to do with the existing pool complex, which Village Manager Robert Cole noted is “already beyond its useful life and has been operating on borrowed time.”
As an example of that, Cole said in a memo to the village board read during the meeting, “The diving well presently has a leak and efforts to repair it are not only impeded by the age and condition of the pool, but also by a high water table, which forces water into the pool while staff endeavor to drain it.”
Cole said public opinion was about equally divided on whether to go forward with a year-round indoor pool complex or a seasonal one. (The current pool complex operates from late May through early September.) But in evaluating the two options, which included conducting interviews to “understand” how public-private partnerships operate — like the one between Edge Sports Group and the town of Wellesley, Massachusetts — and conducting additional interviews with the Greenwich YMCA on its indoor pool facility, it became clear there are a variety of problems with a year-round complex.
For one, it would be costly, he said.
“A year-round complex is expensive to construct and operate, and it is unlikely that a viable public-private partnership could help to offset the financial burden on the pool enterprise fund and/or Scarsdale taxpayers while also providing the value Scarsdale residents expect from our esteemed facility,” Cole told the village board.
With the higher cost comes greater risks if infrastructure does not perform as designed, he said. A public-private partnership also reduces local control, and the space required for a year-round facility would “likely result in substantial erosion of existing pool complex aesthetics, which is contrary to values expressed by the Scarsdale community.”
Cole said village staff also took a look at plans for the Scarsdale community center proposed in the early 2000s that included an indoor pool complex study in 2010 — plans that never went forward due to concerns about how to finance it and the economic conditions at the time.
Even then, staff had expressed concerns, Cole said, about things like shallow bedrock and shallow groundwater, which they said at the time required further investigation and could have caused disruptions in the use of the existing pool complex and increased costs.
At this stage, moving forward with developing schematic designs for a year-round pool complex would be nearly $400,000 — a cost that would be incurred even if the complex is never actually built. That compares to approximately a $200,000 cost to develop a new schematic design for the existing seasonal pool complex, and would be in addition to the cost of the seasonal complex design in the event the village continued to study both.
Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone said, while he wants to continue to discuss and engage with the community, it seemed like the additional cost to even develop a design for the year-round complex justified going in the seasonal direction.
“Narrowing the decision tree, to me, makes sense,” he said. “I do think we’re going to have to — to use a cliché — fish and cut bait pretty soon on this. So I think narrowing the path of what options we drill down on is really important.”
Mayor Jane Veron said much as she would have liked an indoor pool complex, she couldn’t see going ahead with it given the information before her.
“We wanted nothing more than to get different information,” Veron said. “We really dug in, and because the community indicated to us there is enough interest, we dug in and we wanted to get information that would allay concern, and in fact it did the reverse. And as mayor, as much as I wanted it as a community advocate, I feel that it would be irresponsible to pursue this year-round facility given what we understand to be the enormous financial and operational risks.”
The board of trustees agreed unanimously to move forward with plans to redevelop the existing seasonal facility.
However, not everyone was on board with the apparent demise of the year-round pool complex.
Scarsdale resident Anne Hintermeister told the trustees during public comments that she wanted to see more data to justify their direction.
“This is a huge decision; 50% of the residents in a statistically valid study said they wanted an indoor facility,” Hintermeister said. “So I don’t see how you can just decide that 50% of the people aren’t going to get what they want and the other 50 are, without showing any numbers or backing up what you’re saying with some kind of expert opinion.”
Black Birch Lane resident Robert Berg called in via Zoom to offer his objections as well.
“You always talk about community engagement and hearing from everyone,” he said, “and then you reach a decision tonight — about more than five hours into the work session — to jettison this whole idea of an indoor pool, which 50% of the respondents to your supposedly statistically significant survey wanted to pursue and you based it on a [biased] memo …”
Scarsdale resident Bob Harrison, though, said he was in favor of not moving ahead with a potentially costly year-round pool complex plan when he believes the existing seasonal one suits the community just fine.
“We don’t need it, we don’t need a lot of bells and whistles,” he said of the concept of an indoor complex.
The village issued a press release Dec. 7, which stated: “While a substantial portion of survey respondents expressed a preference for a year-round facility, the Board came to a consensus that the construction and operating costs would be prohibitive, and that the financial commitment necessary to build and operate a year-round facility could limit the Village’s funding flexibility and capacity for other critical infrastructure and budgetary needs. Simply put, the financial risk exceeds the threshold that our Trustees, as responsible stewards of public funds, are able to accept.
“Scarsdale will now move forward with our consultants, Lothrup Associates LLP, to develop schematic design for a renovated seasonal pool complex. The Board looks forward to working with community groups and Scarsdale residents to shape and refine an appealing pool complex that best serves all members of our community, while preserving and honoring the essence of the pool experience, with its distinctive natural setting and easygoing, welcoming feel … and keeping the public informed and engaged each step of the way.”
The trustees plan to seek public input prior to authorizing a contract for design development.
