Even with a joint field study between the village of Scarsdale and the Scarsdale School District in the early stages, which includes having parameters created in order to seek out a qualified firm to handle the assessment, Superintendent of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Brian Gray doesn’t want to wait to begin making improvements to village-owned fields.
Though he wasn’t given funds for fields in the rec department’s 2023-24 budget, he returned to the board of trustees at a work session June 27 to propose soliciting bids to improve two baseball fields and two softball fields, at an estimated average cost of $50,000 each.
“We believe that trying to tackle four fields within this fiscal year is possible with some scheduling modifications and working with our fields’ users,” Gray said.
Those fields in priority order are Crossway 2 (baseball), Supply 2 (softball), Crossway 1 (baseball) and Hyatt 2 (softball).
“We’ve identified four fields that we feel would be a good start, a jumping-off point to start reinvesting in our fields to really update them and renovate the infields of clay fields to hopefully make them more playable after rain events,” Gray said. “The idea would be per field to ultimately get rid of the clay that’s there after years and years of compaction, which is inhibiting drainage. Add new clay, add new sod and lay the grade so any water after a rain event would hopefully run off the infields off to the grass outfields, which can take on water a lot better.”
While rain is great for grass, it’s not always great when games are scheduled to be played, depending on the amount of rain and the time frame in which the rain falls. Water doesn’t get absorbed by the skinned infield of softball fields or the skinned portion of baseball fields as well as grass, and when teams want to play on the fields after rain, they put down drying agents that then become part of the fields’ surfaces, turning them from clay into sand, which drains ever worse. Instead of the recommended four bags of drying agent per rain event, it can take six to 12 bags to get a field playable. While that helps in the short term, it has long-term consequences.
“You can get any field playable, but at what cost?” Gray said.
Improving the infields of the four fields will cut down on the hours and materials needed to make them playable after rain, Gray said. The improvements would also improve safety, especially for baseball, as the lips where the clay meets the grass would be fixed.
Gray first worked with the recreation department from 1999-2007 and returned as superintendent in 2016. He said that in his time in Scarsdale work like this had never been done on these fields, so he believes the work would last for quite some time.
Gray said that baseball fields at times drain better than softball fields because the grass on baseball fields is aerated, fertilized and overseeded, because the grass “takes on more water” more efficiently, which keeps that area of the field softer. One of the goals will be to grade the fields in a way that more of the water gets taken on by the outfield. Gray also said that fields like Winston and Supply had major drainage renovations in the early 2000s in the grass areas. Now it’s time for the infields, he said.
Mayor Justin Arest asked Gray to also seek bids for Crossway 3 (baseball) and Supply 1 (softball).
“These studies are great and they’re helpful tools, but they won’t fix our fields,” Arest said. “The money and the planning that will go on after that — we’re looking at potentially years before we see the products of the work that’s going to be done. It’s good work and I believe that it will help us better understand what our needs are.”
A big topic of interest for the trustees was how long these particular improvements would last, or if this was just a bandage while waiting for bigger renovations.
“This is to bridge the gap,” Gray said. “… After that field study is done we’re going to have a laundry list of what to do with our fields… an option for all of our fields.”
Village manager Rob Cole called this a “worthwhile investment” while the village waits for the study to be done and a bigger picture of a capital investment to be outlined.
“It does have shelf life, it does have longevity, and to Trustee [Jeremy] Gans’ point it will make an immediate improvement in playing field conditions,” Cole said. “It’s an important thing not only from the perspective of the people who use that field, but in maintaining it; it’s not only fewer bags, but it’s fewer hours that go along with those bags so they can actually make it from one field to the next quicker than what they would otherwise, and perhaps after rain events have more fields ready faster than what we have in the past. So there’s operational benefit and playing benefit and again just to reemphasize: [the] longevity of the investment makes it worthwhile.”
Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone agreed with moving forward with getting bids to “address the worst fields” and he noted that “softball has been neglected.”
Trustee Gans appreciated Gray coming back to the trustees to give “clarity” to the situation in hopes of making improvements.
The timing becomes tricky because it will likely take up to two months to get the bids in, which means work can’t start during the summer or in the fall when travel teams will use the fields. In addition, it is unlikely a contractor will be able to work on all of the fields at once, so that work would be staggered. And the fields, most notably baseball, would need time for sod to work its way into the ground before being played on.
This will create scheduling issues for the independent sports organizations (ISOs), but Gray said in the past when work was done, the groups were able to work through it in anticipation of better fields.
Gray and Arest talked about the collaborative effort happening with the school district and travel softball when it came to Supply. There had been a site visit and meeting with administrators the previous week. The village also accepted a gift of a scoreboard from Maroon & White at Supply 2, where the varsity softball team plays. Arest noted that the travel organization is interested in donating netting, the school showed interest in improving the fencing and players on the varsity team would like dugouts.
During public comment Michelle Sterling, whose rising senior daughter has played softball growing up and has played varsity for three years, called Supply 2 “just pathetic.” Not only is there sand, she said, but there are rocks in the infield and the outfield grass is “wavy.”
Sterling is happy the conversations are taking place to improve the field, but noted the softball players see how majestic the recently renovated Dean Field is for baseball at the high school, and they are upset at the “incredible inequity” (https://bit.ly/3XxXp2x). Sterling hopes to see Supply 2 upgraded for the spring with more improvements to follow.
Joe Guarino, whose daughter will be in middle school next year, agreed the ISOs will have to make adjustments with even more limited fields than normal to get the facilities up to par.
“I would just encourage everyone to realize how limiting softball is right now in Scarsdale. And we certainly appreciate your partnership, the work of Maroon & White with the scoreboard that we’re going to be talking about later,” he said. “That’s one of multiple things that we’re hoping to achieve, and we look forward to partnering with all of you on it.”
Becky Bach, who has children who play baseball and softball, said preparing fields is a “community effort” between parents and village staff.
Bach noted that travel softball is limited based on the number of fields available. She said they “shrink the program to fit field space available.” Fall tryouts already took place and if fields are taken out of service, the program will have to shrink even more, she said. Bach supports the investment and would also like to see improvements at Hyatt 2, which has a short outfield that extends into woods, and she noted that there is a slope issue as any right fielder is knee level with the pitching circle on the infield.
