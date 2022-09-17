For more than two years, Daniel Pozin was the Scarsdale Village attorney. Veron credited him with a “kind demeanor” that “put everyone at ease.” She credited him for his dedication to the village.
On Sept. 13, Nick Ward-Willis of Keene & Beane was appointed the new village attorney.
“Nick has over 25 years of municipal, land use, and environmental law experience,” Veron said. “Nick is currently the city attorney in Beacon in Dutchess County and has served as the town attorney in New Castle as well as provided services to other local municipalities such as Rye Brook, Bedford, Sleepy Hollow and others. Keene & Beane is a leading firm in the areas of municipal law and land use and brings over 40 years of experience in Westchester and neighboring counties.”
