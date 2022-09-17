Nick Ward-Willis photo

For more than two years, Daniel Pozin was the Scarsdale Village attorney. Veron credited him with a “kind demeanor” that “put everyone at ease.” She credited him for his dedication to the village.

On Sept. 13, Nick Ward-Willis of Keene & Beane was appointed the new village attorney.

