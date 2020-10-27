Voting for the November general election has begun and is going smoothly. This is a summary of what to expect, whether you are voting (1) by absentee ballot; (2) in person during the last few days of early voting; or (3) in person on Election Day.
1. Voting by absentee ballot
Those who have applied for and received absentee ballots must submit them by mail or by drop off by Nov. 3. The official absentee ballot package includes (1) a ballot, (2) a security ballot envelope and (3) a mailing envelope. After marking the absentee ballot with choices for each office, a voter must insert the ballot into the security ballot envelope, seal the security ballot envelope, and sign and date the outside of that envelope. The security ballot envelope must then be placed inside the mailing envelope, which must be sealed.
Completed absentee ballots submitted by mail must contain proper postage, be postmarked by Nov. 3, and received by the Westchester County Board of Elections by Nov. 10. Mailed absentee ballots without a postmark must be received by Wednesday, Nov. 4, to be counted.
Voters wishing to drop off completed absentee ballots may do so in 1 of 3 ways. Completed absentee ballots may be (1) dropped off during regular business hours to a clerk at the front desk of the Westchester County Board of Elections at 25 Quarropas St. in White Plains; (2) placed into secure drop-boxes or bags stationed at any of the early voting polling locations during the hours of early voting; and (3) placed into secure drop boxes or bags stationed at Nov. 3 Election Day polling locations. A voter does not need to wait on line to drop off an absentee ballot in a secure drop-box/bag. Staff will be on hand to direct voters to these drop-boxes/bags.
2. Voting in person during early voting
Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. Westchester County residents may vote in person at any of the early voting polling locations in the county. Be sure to check early voting locations and times on the Westchester County Board of Elections website at https://bit.ly/37Kk8Rq. Safety protocols will be in place at all voting polling locations. Election staff will ensure voters are masked, give voters an opportunity to sanitize hands or wear gloves, and encourage social distancing while waiting in line.
3. Voting in person on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3
If you choose to vote in person on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, you must vote ONLY at your assigned polling location , which can be found on the Westchester County Board of Elections website at https://bit.ly/34cEdO0 or on Vote411.org. Your polling location may be different than in past years. If you are voting on Election Day, it is very important to check your assigned polling place, because some of them may have changed. Special note regarding Greenacres: some residents may not know that Greenacres Elementary School is open as an Election Day polling place. Safety protocols will be in place at all polling locations.
Below is a full list of Scarsdale's Election Day polling locations:
District #1 — Greenacres School — Multipurpose Room, Sage Terrace entrance
District #2 — Greenacres School — Multipurpose Room, Sage Terrace entrance
District #3 — Fox Meadow School — Gym, Chesterfield Road entrance
District #4 — Fox Meadow School — Gym, Chesterfield Road entrance
District #5 — Fox Meadow School — Gym, Chesterfield Road entrance
District #6 — Scarsdale High School — Café, entrance on Brewster Road
District #7 — Scarsdale High School — Café, entrance on Brewster Road
District #8 — Edgewood School — Gym — Parking lot entrance
District #9 — Edgewood School — Gym — Parking lot entrance
District #10 — Edgewood School — Gym — Parking lot entrance
District #11 — Fox Meadow School — Gym, Chesterfield Road entrance
District #12 — Fox Meadow School — Gym, Chesterfield Road entrance
District #13 — Heathcote School — Gym, Palmer Avenue entrance
District #14 — Heathcote School — Gym, Palmer Avenue entrance
District #15 — Quaker Ridge School — Multipurpose Room, 125 Weaver St.
District #16 — Quaker Ridge School — Multipurpose Room, 125 Weaver St.
District #17 — Heathcote School — Gym, Palmer Avenue entrance
District #18 — Heathcote School — Gym, Palmer Avenue entrance
District #19 — Greenacres School — Multipurpose Room, Sage Terrace entrance
4. A note about election night expectations
Election officials have stated that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they expect a significant increase in mailed absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election. This will require election officials to adapt their ballot counting practices, and tallying votes will necessarily take more time. It is highly likely that ballots will be counted late into the night on Election Day all over the country. In New York State, absentee ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 3 are accepted until Nov. 10. So those ballots cannot be counted until Nov. 11. The League urges voters to be patient. Voters should not expect all election results to be called or announced on Election Day as in previous elections. A delayed result due to an increased number of mailed ballots is to be expected and indicates that the system is working to ensure the integrity of our election process. A complete and accurate ballot count is more important than a fast ballot count.
Democracy is not a spectator sport! In this centennial year celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment, the League urges all voters to exercise their right to make their voices heard. If you have any questions regarding voting, contact the Scarsdale League of Women Voters, Voter Service chairs at LWVSVoterService@gmail.com
