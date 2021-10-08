Due to a delivery truck breakdown early today, mail delivery of our Oct. 8 print edition is delayed and now expected tomorrow, Saturday. Some local newsstands should receive the new issue later today.
We apologize for the inconvenience. If we can be of further assistance, please contact us at 914-725-2500, Ext. 1017.
Please note that subscribers can view the current e-edition online at www.scarsdalenews.com/eedition/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.