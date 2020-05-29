Abraham Allan Dweck

Abraham “Abe” Allan S. Dweck died in his home in Scarsdale on May 27 at the age of 86.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, “Abe” won the affections of Debrah after learning of her love of theater and soon they were married and raising three children in Scarsdale. He co-founded the Sephardic Congregation of New Rochelle-Scarsdale as a place where others of Sephardic descent could worship in the tradition of their forefathers. With a lifelong passion for music that he passed on to his children, and an encyclopedic knowledge of the classical repertoire, he enrolled at the Juilliard School of Music at the age of 70 to study conducting. Soon after, he achieved his dream of leading an orchestra when he conducted a rehearsal of the Bronx Symphony Orchestra.
Mr. Dweck is survived by Debrah, his wife of 63 years, their children David, Robert and Allegra, grandchildren Evan and Gabriella, and his daughter-in-law Debbie and son-in-law David. His family said he would be lovingly remembered by all who were graced by his kindness, generosity and humor. Affectionately referred to as Abe, Al, Uncle Al, Brahim and Jiddo, his “greatest joy came from being with his loving family,” and whether hosting festive holiday meals or traveling with them around the globe, he “always welcomed them with open arms, a big hug and radiant smile,” they said, adding, “Family, friends and colleagues will remember his warmth, integrity, dedication to his family and his endless supply of jokes.”
A funeral was held Thursday, May 28. Donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice.
