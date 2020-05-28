Former Scarsdale resident Adele (Molly) Prescott Kindred died May 23. She was 88.
Born Adele Byrne Prescott on June 9, 1932, she was a graduate of Kimberley Academy and Smith College where she received a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Mrs. Kindred worked as a publicist for Bonwit Teller in New York City before moving to Scarsdale in 1958, where she and her husband, G. Estabrook (Brook) Kindred, raised their two daughters. During that time she was a sales representative for Doncaster Inc. and a district manager for Carlisle Clothing. She founded The Painted Ladder with Sidney Funston, also of Scarsdale, and Noreen Toole, a retail venture that brought Mexican objets d’art to the northeast.
Mrs. Kindred’s family said she was an avid paddle and tennis player, an actress and a lover of words. As a member of the Fort Hill Players, she performed in a number of plays and musicals; most notably was her role of Marlene Dietrich for which she donned a blond wig and a deep voice. In the 1970s, with Vail Traina, she directed the Scarsdale Middle School musicals.
She was a member of St. James the Less, the Greenacres Association, The Junior League, Shenorock Shore Club and the Fox Meadow Tennis Club, where she joined her husband Brook, in running numerous tournaments, including the APTA Nationals.
She was on the board of the Elmsford Animal Shelter and worked tirelessly to find homes for unwanted animals. She left Scarsdale in 2014 for a memory care residence in Darien, Connecticut, but even there she adopted two cats who watched over her, returning the favor she generously gave to so many, according to her family.
Mrs. Kindred also was the direct descendant of Col. William Prescott who famously ordered his men, “Don’t fire until you see the whites of their eyes,” at the Battle of Bunker Hill, and she was a descendant of Samuel Prescott who successfully finished Paul Revere’s ride.
She was predeceased by her husband, G. Estabrook (Brook) Kindred in 2006, and is survived by her two daughters, Valerie Kindred of Boulder, Colorado and Dorothy Yewer of Greenwich and Kent, Connecticut; her son-in-laws Scott Horn and David Yewer, and her four grandchildren: Molly, Sam, Tabitha and Brook (Kiki).
In lieu of flowers the family said donations may be made to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, boulderhumane.org, or The Church of St. James the Less in Scarsdale, www.stjamesscarsdale.org.
