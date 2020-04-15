Former Scarsdale resident Agnes S. Jen died April 4 at her home in Chappaqua, New York. Born in Shanghai, China to Lu Xue Pu and Chen Wen Zhu, her name was Lu Shu Xin when she ventured to America to pursue graduate work in education. She went on to discover many new things in the U.S., including cooking, The New York Times, the New York Yankees and lobster. She also became an esteemed New York City elementary school teacher. Married for more than 60 years to the late Norman Chao-Pe Jen, she raised five children in Scarsdale from 1965 through the 1980s.
Mrs. Jen is survived by her children Robert, Lillian (Gish), Joyce, Norman and Eugene Jen and their spouses, Cindy Willis, David O’Connor, Kenneth Freedberg and Tobey Jen, as well as her seven grandchildren: Luke and Paloma Jen O’Connor, Suzanne and Katherine Jen Freedberg, and Norman, Elizabeth and Sarah Jen.
Mrs. Jen was buried in a simple ceremony in Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale. There will be a memorial ceremony for her next year. Contributions in her honor may be made to the Museum of Chinese in America at my.mocanyc.org/donate/contribute1?ct=5.
