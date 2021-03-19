Alan John Rein, resident of White Plains and 34-year resident of Scarsdale, died March 12. He was 88.
Born in New York City on Aug. 10, 1932 to Florence and Norman, Mr. Rein grew up with his sister Jane in New York City and Oyster Bay Cove, Long Island. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Hiram College and an MBA from Columbia University. In New York he met his wife, Valerie, who became his partner and was his “perfect complement” for 62 years, said his family. The couple resided from 1970 to 2004 in Scarsdale where they raised their two children, both of whom attended Scarsdale schools.
Mr. Rein received his JD from Syracuse University College of Law, and practiced law for the next 45 years, first in Manhattan as a partner at Rein, Mound and Cotton, then in White Plains as a partner at Kurzman and Eisenberg.
As former president and active member of Bonnie Briar Country Club in Westchester, Mr. Rein was widely known for his love of golf. His family said he was best known for being “decent, kind and caring,” and he was “solicitous, generous, and treated all with the respect that people deserve.”
Mr. Rein was active in many community and social organizations, including various committees of the Scarsdale Forum (formally the Town and Village Civic Club). He was a captain of the Scarsdale Auxiliary Police and was president of the Dabblers. Most recently, he volunteered at White Plains Hospital and tutored students at Westchester Community College.
One of his “greatest joys and sources of pride” was his family, they said. He is survived by his wife, Valerie, their children, Catherine (Sam Manin) and Andrew (Nicole Haberland), and grandchildren Max, Michaela and Dylan.
Donations in his memory can be made to the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society.
