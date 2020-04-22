A longtime resident of Edgemont, Albert Lawrence Sturmer, cantor, rabbi and stockbroker, died April 3, in White Plains. He was 85.
Born in 1934 in the Bronx to Harold and Betty Sturmer, his childhood on Townsend Avenue and at Taft High School created lifelong friendships and fond memories.
He attended the Jewish Theological Seminary and Hebrew Union College where he received a bachelor’s degree of sacred music in 1959. As a young cantor, he worked with several New York area congregations, including a 13-year tenure at Mount Neboh Synagogue in Manhattan. His family said he graced the pulpit with his “profound love of music and rich tenor voice.”
In the mid-1960s, Rabbi Sturmer started a long and successful career as a stockbroker, fueled by his strong work ethic, holding positions successively at Paine Webber, EF Hutton and Merrill Lynch. He led a fulfilling dual professional life: the workweek in the stock market, and evenings and weekends devoted to rabbinical-cantorial activities, especially weddings, which brought him immense joy, according to his family, who said, “Hundreds of families were touched by his heartfelt soul and beautiful voice.”
With the Exchange Club in White Plains, Rabbi Sturmer played an active role establishing the Child Abuse Prevention Center of New York.
He greatly enjoyed his summer family home in the Berkshires, listening to classical music, boating, reading, relaxing and hosting many friends and extended family, the family said, and he was an ardent supporter of nearby Tanglewood, and loved attending rehearsals, concerts, lectures and workshops there.
He was a “loving and generous man,” said his family, and was “beloved by family and friends. He touched the lives of many with his warmth, humor and compassion. He fiercely loved life.”
Despite having Alzheimer’s disease in the latter part of his life, Rabbi Sturmer had many moments of happiness with his family and longtime aides.
“He continued to make music throughout his life, and he strove every day to live fully with compassion, joy, laughter and love,” said his family. “He will be greatly missed.”
Rabbi Sturmer’s older brother, Ronnie, and identical twin Stanley both predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sheila; his children Shari Weiller (Bruce), Gayle (Eric Rosenberg) and Michael (Caroline Samuels); his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rebekah, Benjamin and Samuel; his in-laws Bonnie and Herb Kahn; nephew and niece Peter and Lara Kahn; and many other relatives and close friends.
Donations in Rabbi Sturmer’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley chapter or the Tanglewood Music Center.
