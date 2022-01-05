Alec Pandaleon

Alec A. Pandaleon died at The Ambassador of Scarsdale, on Dec. 31, at the age of 90. A resident since 1965, he raised his family in Scarsdale. His children attended Iona Prep and Fordham Prep schools and School of the Holy Child in Rye.
Mr. Pandaleon was a 1953 graduate of Villanova University and a 1959 graduate of Harvard Law School; he practiced law in Washington, D.C., and in New York City.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and five children, Alec III, Thomas, Lisa, Robert and Margaret. Another son, Richard, predeceased him in 1995.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Annunciation, 470 Westchester Ave., Crestwood, New York, on Friday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. McGrath Funeral Home in Bronxville will livestream the service at https://bit.ly/3JJtmxz.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to: Guest House, 1601 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360.
